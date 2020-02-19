Quantcast
Martha McSally is in big trouble after impeachment votes: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) lost when she ran in 2018, but was given a participation prize by the Republican governor who had to appoint someone to cover Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) seat until it came up for reelection in 2020. Recent polling shows that McSally is in serious trouble.

Highground Public Affairs Consultants published their latest poll showing McSally has fallen significantly after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Going into the impeachment, McSally was polling at 42 percent at PPP polls, RealClearPolitics reported. However, the new data today shows McSally struggling to break 40. Instead, she's hovering around 39 percent, while her opponent, Mark Kelly is at 46 percent.

‘The guardrails are gone’: Experts horrified as Trump hands top intelligence agency to ‘rude Twitter troll’

Published

41 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint German ambassador and far-right political loyalist Richard Grenell as acting Director of National Intelligence, experts expressed their horror at yet another erosion of federal institutions in favor of the president's cult of personality:

This is a national disgrace. Grenell would be the least qualified intelligence chief in US history. https://t.co/WliTv6DHTe

Dana Rohrabacher pointedly did not deny a key allegation about his dealings with Assange: Ex-US Attorney

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

In response to the report that he had offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon from President Donald Trump in return for denying Russia's involvement in the hack of DNC emails, former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) put out a statement.

"At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all," read Rohrabacher's statement. "However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him."

Continue Reading
 
 