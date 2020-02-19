‘The guardrails are gone’: Experts horrified as Trump hands top intelligence agency to ‘rude Twitter troll’

Following President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint U.S. Ambassador to Germany and far-right political loyalist Richard Grenell as acting Director of National Intelligence, experts expressed their horror at yet another erosion of federal institutions in favor of the president’s cult of personality:

This is a national disgrace. Grenell would be the least qualified intelligence chief in US history. https://t.co/WliTv6DHTe — Joe Cirincione (@Cirincione) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In Grenell, Trump will now have an unwavering loyalist overseeing the Intelligence Community. https://t.co/0m78mMypoH — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 19, 2020

That would be a disastrous choice…so I assume Don will do it.https://t.co/AjelNk5OYU — John Schindler (@20committee) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Grenell as DNI? This is crazy, even by the standards of this administration. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 19, 2020

Reminder: Jim Clapper spent 50 years in intelligence, headed two agencies, and served as the Under Sec of intel at the Pentagon before becoming DNI. Ric Grenell was … a notably rude Twitter troll. https://t.co/ST1adUqJJR — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This should frighten you. Not just brazen politicization of intelligence, but also someone who is utterly incompetent in an important security role. The guardrails are gone. https://t.co/c9qHn2KlyM — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans go super mad at Obama for appointing @RonaldKlain to oversee the response to Ebola. I bet we hear nary a peep about the Grenell news — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is beyond dangerous. Grenell is a Trump cultist and Trump will use him to ensure that our intelligence officials act and Trump’s personal and political best interests, not America’s. Worse, he will be “acting” DNI, so the Senate will have no say in him being installed. https://t.co/yKWDNzKuD0 — VoteVets (@votevets) February 19, 2020

Are you fucking kidding me? This is a joke,bright?! https://t.co/BshN8BFB59 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT