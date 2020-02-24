Quantcast
'They are investigating Matt Gaetz': Miami Democrats celebrate Florida Bar probe into GOP lawmaker

40 mins ago

Controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could suffer professional sanction — or even lose his law license — after a stunt Republicans pulled in an attempt to derail the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Three weeks ago, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed an official complaint over Gaetz storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in October.

“Impeachment proceedings are a legal process leading to a trial, and therefore covered by the Florida Bar’s rules of conduct,” Chairman Steve Simeonidis said at the time.

Simeonidis posted a picture of a letter he reportedly received from the Florida Bar.

“The Florida Bar is aware of the issue you reported and is taking appropriate measures,” the letter says. “A file has been open.”

The organization says that rules “prohibit further comment at this time.”

Trump demands two Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from all of his cases: 'I only ask for fairness'

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

The president of the United States on Monday demanded two Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from all cases related to his interests.

Donald Trump made his demand while visiting India.

Trump quoted Fox News personality Laura Ingraham as saying Justice Sonia Sotomayor "accuses GOP appointed justices of being biased in favor of Trump."

"This is a terrible thing to say," Trump argued.

The president did not see the comments as a warning of justices who were not acting impartially but instead said Sotomayor was trying to "shame" fellow justices into voting her way.

World Health Organization warns COVID-19 coronavirus could be a 'potential pandemic'

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned, as infections mushroom in other countries.

Financial markets have gone into a tailspin after grim news of deaths and outbreaks in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, even as the Chinese epicentre appeared to be calming, with the death toll at its lowest for three weeks.

But the situation is worsening in other countries, with more than 2,000 cases and 30 deaths reported abroad, prompting a raft of restrictions on travellers from infected nations.

South Korea, Italy and Iran have logged particularly sharp increases in infections and deaths, while several countries in the Middle East reported their first cases of the novel coronavirus.

