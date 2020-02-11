Third Roger Stone prosecutor resigns in protest amidst chaos at Bill Barr’s DOJ
Three federal prosecutors have resigned from the Department of Justice after Attorney General Bill Barr intervened to seek a lighter sentence for Roger Stone after complaints from the president on Twitter.
Aaron Zelinsky was the first prosecutor reported to have resigned, which was quickly followed by reports Jonathan Kravis also resigned.
Multiple outlets are now reporting Adam Jed has become the third prosecutor to resign.
