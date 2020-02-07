Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This act is criminal’: legal experts break down how Trump broke the law by firing the Vindman brothers

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, the White House escorted Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the premises after he testified in the inquiry that resulted in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The administration also escorted out his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who did not testify at the inquiry.

Legal experts believe the actions could be a violation of federal law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems trivial to mention it at this point, but retaliation against a witness is a federal crime,” explained former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who is an MSNBC legal analyst.

“I worked for a DOJ that prosecuted people who retaliated against witnesses,” she noted.

Former Southern District of New York (SDNY) federal prosecutor and CNN analyst Jennifer Rodgers agreed it is “witness retaliation.”

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway also offered his thoughts.

“What normally happens when a public official retaliates against a witness who testified about the public official’s criminal conduct is that the public official goes to prison,” Conway posted on the president’s favorite social networking platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC legal analyst former SDNY prosecutor Mimi Rocah said, “we truly live in a totalitarian regime now.”

“This isn’t the first use of government retaliation for perceived political ‘enemies’ but now he can proudly display his power,” Rocah explained.

CNN analyst and former prosecutor Elie Honig said it was “witness retaliation” under 18 USC 1513.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This act is criminal, vindictive, and petty – and nobody in Trump’s orbit will do a damn thing about it,” Honig predicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s trade war is making American family incomes decrease by $1,277 a year: government report

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's trade war is projected to reduce the average family's real income by $1,277, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The CBO, a nonpartisan congressional research arm, projected that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and retaliatory tariffs imposed by countries like China will reduce economic growth while increasing prices to consumers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Revenge: ‘Vindicated’ Trump turns to policies that punish his ‘enemies’ — including Puerto Rico, New York and California

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

After President Gerald Ford, a Republican, publicly denied a nearly bankrupt New York City a federal bailout in 1975, one newspaper headline famously reported "Ford to City: Drop Dead."

On Wednesday, even before the GOP Senate had acquitted President Trump on his corrupt withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine for personal political gain, his White House issued a veto threat for an emergency aid package intended to help Puerto Rico recover from a series of damaging earthquakes, including one that struck the previous day.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Widespread shock after White House fired Lt Col Vindman’s brother: ‘Trump is completely unrestrained now’

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

The White House escorted Lt. Col. Alexandar Vindman from the White House grounds on Friday after testifying in the inquiry that resulted in President Donald Trump being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The move was widely seen as retaliation, an analysis that appeared sound on Friday when it was reported that the White House also unceremoniously escorted Vindman's twin brother from the White House grounds.

“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time,” The New York Times reported, citing “two people briefed on the developments.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image