‘This is not how words work’: Trump criticized after ranting that Roger Stone will be ‘exonerated’

Published

5 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump went off on a strange rant after the sentence was handed down in the Roger Stone case.

Trump was supposed to be speaking about his new system of pardons which would pass down recommendations, but instead, he wanted to talk about those he felt should be prosecuted instead of Stone.

“But it happened to Roger Stone, and it happened to Gen. Flynn. and it happened to — I won’t name names,” Trump continued during his Hope for Prisoners commencement address. “I know Roger but a lot of people know Roger. Everybody sort of knows Roger. And what happened to him is unbelievable. They say he lied. But other people lied, too. Just to mention [James] Comey lied. [Andrew] McCabe lied. Lisa Page lied. Her lover Strzok, Peter Strzok, lied. You don’t know who these people are? Trust me. They all lied.”

Trump and his supporters have alleged these people did something illegal, but other than Comey, Trump has never ordered his Justice Department to investigate or prosecute them.

“Roger Stone has a very good chance of exoneration in my opinion,” Trump told the crowd of ex-convicts

You can see the responses to Trump’s speech below:

https://twitter.com/FrankLuntz/status/1230587849096880134

https://twitter.com/GVega_7/status/1230592055082135553

https://twitter.com/frankierage4/status/1230587401002766336
https://twitter.com/CoastalCndn/status/1230587366017945600

