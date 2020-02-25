Trump again considering partisan ally John Ratcliffe as permanent intelligence director

President Donald Trump is again considering one of his congressional allies to take over as director of national intelligence.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) — one the president’s staunchest defenders during the House impeachment inquiry — is under consideration for a second time to oversee U.S. intelligence agencies on a permanent basis, which would require Senate confirmation, reported CNN’s Kylie Atwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

New: Trump is revisiting Rep. John Ratcliffe as one of the candidates he is considering to be permanent Director of National Intelligence, sources tell CNN @mkraju & me. Ratcliffe was Trump’s DNI pick last year, but withdrew after questions about his resume & qualifications. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) February 25, 2020

The president nominated Ratcliffe for the position last summer after Dan Coats left the administration, but he withdrew after both Democratic and Republican lawmakers questioned his experience and qualifications.

Trump ended up nominating Joseph Maguire, who just days into his tenure as acting intelligence director withheld a whistleblower complaint against the president from Congress — setting in motion the impeachment process.

Maguire was pushed out last week after a senior intelligence official briefed Congress on Russian election interference, but Trump’s nominee for his acting replacement, Richard Grenell, is facing questions about his own background and qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratcliffe attacked the whistleblower — whom he called a liar — and House Democrats conducting the impeachment inquiry.