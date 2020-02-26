Quantcast
Trump attacked Obama for appointing Ebola Czar with ‘zero experience in medical area’ — he just did the same for coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced that he was appointing Vice President Mike Pence to be the so-called “coronavirus czar” and navigate the disease as it approaches a global pandemic.

Pence, has no experience as a doctor or with infectious diseases, something that Trump said was a mandatory qualification when former President Barack Obama was appointed the “Ebola Czar” in 2014.

Many of Trump’s tweets about Ebola have come back to haunt him since he began to deal with the coronavirus.

Trump also said that any Americans with Ebola shouldn’t be allowed to come back to the United States. But when those infected with coronavirus had to come back to the U.S., Trump didn’t even inform passengers on the plane when he brought those infected back the country.

You can read more things Trump said about Ebola here.

