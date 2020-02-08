Trump buried in brutal #orangeface memes after bizarrely sharing disturbing photo of himself
President Donald Trump’s curious decision to post a highly unflattering photo of himself (which he claimed was both “fake news” and “photoshopped”) on Twitter led to a number of detractors mocking both him and the picture — along with some of the those same people sharing with the president some real photoshopped versions.
On Saturday Trump tweeted a black and white version of the unflattering picture and wrote, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”
Commenters were less than kind– if that is possible — with their own versions which you can see below:
More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020
This is NOT photoshopped.
Didn't Justin Trudeau get in trouble for doing this? pic.twitter.com/I720YP5BAB
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 8, 2020
— William Manning (@williammanning) February 8, 2020
— Andrea (@mindful_me2) February 8, 2020
— MichaelCoffee (@MichaelTCoffee) February 8, 2020
The face ISN’T photoshopped. Here’s what it looks like when I photoshop OUT your orange spray paint job. pic.twitter.com/7VbDepzpqG
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) February 8, 2020
actually you look like 💩 pic.twitter.com/Dba2E0Ydlv
— Al Stewart (@trawetsla) February 8, 2020
— Taru (@taru_sisko) February 8, 2020
Who wore it best? #OrangeFace pic.twitter.com/591IfwxLQW
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 8, 2020
Maybe you're born with it, maybe it's Maybelline? pic.twitter.com/HZmgyvZDKv
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 8, 2020
No it wasn't we've all seen you in the movie pic.twitter.com/KIKq2GK86b
— #24 (@Biwx313) February 8, 2020
— CheResists 🤬🆘🌊🦇🌎📎 (@CheResists) February 8, 2020
There ya go, Sharpie wonderful! pic.twitter.com/LuKrCeiB9m
— concerned citizen (@concit1USA) February 8, 2020
— Methy Anne (@GoP__Botched) February 8, 2020
— JordanDoyle (@AugustinKeaton) February 8, 2020
You never looked more HONEST!#VoteBlue2020 pic.twitter.com/dWsyGiKGEr
— Janet (@bekindhavehope) February 8, 2020
So an official photographer for your Administration photoshopped this and uploaded it to the White House files?
Good on him. #OrangeIsTheNewImpeached pic.twitter.com/J23OkCiPis
— TrouserWookiee (@TrouserWookiee) February 8, 2020