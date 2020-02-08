Trump buried in brutal #orangeface memes after bizarrely sharing disturbing photo of himself

President Donald Trump’s curious decision to post a highly unflattering photo of himself (which he claimed was both “fake news” and “photoshopped”) on Twitter led to a number of detractors mocking both him and the picture — along with some of the those same people sharing with the president some real photoshopped versions.

On Saturday Trump tweeted a black and white version of the unflattering picture and wrote, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”

Commenters were less than kind– if that is possible — with their own versions which you can see below:

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

This is NOT photoshopped. Didn't Justin Trudeau get in trouble for doing this? pic.twitter.com/I720YP5BAB — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 8, 2020

The face ISN’T photoshopped. Here’s what it looks like when I photoshop OUT your orange spray paint job. pic.twitter.com/7VbDepzpqG — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) February 8, 2020

actually you look like 💩 pic.twitter.com/Dba2E0Ydlv — Al Stewart (@trawetsla) February 8, 2020

Maybe you're born with it, maybe it's Maybelline? pic.twitter.com/HZmgyvZDKv — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 8, 2020

No it wasn't we've all seen you in the movie pic.twitter.com/KIKq2GK86b — #24 (@Biwx313) February 8, 2020

There ya go, Sharpie wonderful! pic.twitter.com/LuKrCeiB9m — concerned citizen (@concit1USA) February 8, 2020

