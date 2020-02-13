Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump caught blatantly lying about his past support for Bloomberg’s stop and frisk — again

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump cannot stop lying about his past embrace of the “stop-and-frisk” searches that were first implemented by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and were then expanded by his successor, Michael Bloomberg.

According to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, Trump told Geraldo Rivera that he supported stop-and-frisk under Giuliani’s administration because it was only used “sparingly” at the time, whereas Bloomberg used it much more frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s true that Bloomberg increased the use of stop and frisk during his tenure, it’s also true that Trump was still an enthusiastic proponent of the policy while Bloomberg was still mayor of the city.

In fact, Trump has a lengthy history of sending out tweets demanding that stop-and-frisk searches be kept in place even after a court ordered them to stop.

“If Stop & Frisk is struck down by the pandering NYC politicians, increases in crime & eventual terrorist attacks will be on them,” Trump wrote in a tweet from August 2013.

“Chicago is a shooting disaster — they should immediately go to STOP AND FRISK,” Trump wrote in another tweet.

“NY Police Commissioner Ray Kelly has done a top job keeping NYC safe,” he wrote in another. “Stop & Frisk has been a critical tool for the NYPD.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president also proposed implementing stop-and-frisk searches on a nationwide basis during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I would do stop-and-frisk, I think you have to,” Trump said at the time. “We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well, and you have to be proactive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Professor barred from teaching for rest of semester after calling cops on black student for not moving seats

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

A professor at Ball State University in Indiana is banned from teaching the rest the semester after he called the police on a black student for moving to his assigned seat, Fox 59 reports.

The outlet first reported last month that senior Sultan Benson said he discovered another student sitting in his assigned seat when he arrived to his Marketing 301 class.

“I just decided after the professor asked me to sit in the back, take my seat in the back. It is what it is, no problem, no harm no foul,” Benson told FOX59. But a half hour into the class, Benson was told to move back to his assigned seat after the other student left. Benson asked the professor, identified as Shaheen Borna, why he needed to move since he was already settled in.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims New York investigating him is undermining America’s national security

Published

54 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump announced that he was about to meet with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and demand that they stop suing the Trump Organization and the Trump Foundation.

According to Trump, suing him is now a national security issue.

"I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes," Trump tweeted.

He then went on to attack Cuomo's brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, often known for destroying Trump allies on his show using their own words against them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jim Jordan walks out of hearing about judicial sexual harassment coverups

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday walked out of a hearing that featured women who detailed their experiences with being sexually harassed by male judges.

According to Courthouse News reporter Megan Mineiro, Jordan left the House Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial sexual harrassment roughly one hour after it started.

During the hearing, a former clerk for Ninth Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt named Olivia Warren detailed her experience in being harassed by her former boss and her fear of having her career derailed by speaking out against it until after Reinhardt passed away in 2018.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image