Trump caught blatantly lying about his past support for Bloomberg’s stop and frisk — again

President Donald Trump cannot stop lying about his past embrace of the “stop-and-frisk” searches that were first implemented by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and were then expanded by his successor, Michael Bloomberg.

According to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, Trump told Geraldo Rivera that he supported stop-and-frisk under Giuliani’s administration because it was only used “sparingly” at the time, whereas Bloomberg used it much more frequently.

While it’s true that Bloomberg increased the use of stop and frisk during his tenure, it’s also true that Trump was still an enthusiastic proponent of the policy while Bloomberg was still mayor of the city.

In fact, Trump has a lengthy history of sending out tweets demanding that stop-and-frisk searches be kept in place even after a court ordered them to stop.

“If Stop & Frisk is struck down by the pandering NYC politicians, increases in crime & eventual terrorist attacks will be on them,” Trump wrote in a tweet from August 2013.

“Chicago is a shooting disaster — they should immediately go to STOP AND FRISK,” Trump wrote in another tweet.

“NY Police Commissioner Ray Kelly has done a top job keeping NYC safe,” he wrote in another. “Stop & Frisk has been a critical tool for the NYPD.”

The president also proposed implementing stop-and-frisk searches on a nationwide basis during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I would do stop-and-frisk, I think you have to,” Trump said at the time. “We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well, and you have to be proactive.”

Trump amended his stop and frisk position today, saying Giuliani used it well, and "sparingly," but Bloomberg used it excessively. It did spike under Bloomberg, but Trump previously praised it without caveats, saying in 2016, “We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 13, 2020

