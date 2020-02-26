Trump claim of coming coronavirus vaccine blown up by health expert

Appearing on CNN’s ” New Day,” on Wednesday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases claimed that Donald Trump’s administration is running behind on containing the coronavirus — and that the public shouldn’t expect a viable vaccine for at least a year.

Speaking with host John Berman, Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the efforts of the Trump administration attempting to get their arms around the rapidly growing health threat before cautioning viewers not to expect an immediate fix.

“I want to ask you one more question which is one of the things the president said yesterday,” host Berman stated. “We’re very close to a vaccine. Now, I know this is something you know a lot about — this is your job. How close are we to a vaccine?”

“Well, the confusion is we’re close to starting a phase one trial to determine safety,” Fauci explained. “We’re going to do that in about one and a half to two months –but that doesn’t mean you have a vaccine. In order to get a vaccine, that’s practically deployable for people to use, it’s going to be at least a year to a year and a half at best.”

