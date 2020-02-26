Trump expected to name ‘coronavirus czar’ — and the internet wonders how he’ll screw it up

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation about the coronavirus at 6 p.m. Wednesday and even considering appointing a “coronavirus czar.”

Many are speculating that the czar will be another responsibility of his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The stock market fell Monday and Tuesday by 1800 points, prompting Trump economist Larry Kudlow to take to the airwaves to reassure investors that the United States government has the coronavirus under control.

Despite promises that all is well, Trump’s appointees flopped when testifying to the U.S. Senate Tuesday. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf seemed confused about the length of time it would take before a coronavirus vaccine would be available to Americans. Wolf said that it would be a year and a half, where the president indicated it would be mere months. An NIH expert fact-checked Trump promptly.

The coronavirus is the administration’s first major crisis, and after reducing the number of government scientists and cutting public health funding, Trump is already being criticized.

A 2 percent fatality rate, compared to the flu, which has a 0.1 percent fatality rate, is hardly amusing, but the internet made the best of a difficult situation by mocking the president and speculating about who will be in charge of the virus response.

You can see the tweets below:

White House considers appointing coronavirus czar – Will it be Judge Jeannie? Or maybe Tucker Carlson? Well whomever is picked it will be because they are LOYAL to Trump not because good for Americans https://t.co/AkUEuarr6V via @politico — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 26, 2020

Trump pushes intercom: Jared, Sweetheart, bring me a new Sharpie. I need to adjust my official Vladministration charts for tonight's Coronavirus presser. pic.twitter.com/V3h3JxKR4o — Power VO (@PowerVoiceOver) February 26, 2020

Just asked Nancy Pelosi her reaction to President Trump saying coronavirus is under control. “ I don’t think the president knows what he’s talking about – once again.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2020

TRUMP: Coronavirus is under control.

CDC: Spread is inevitable.

TRUMP: The media is trying to make it look worse than it is.

CDC: It's worse than we thought.

TRUMP: Come to my big rally this week.

CDC: Stay away from large groups. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 26, 2020

Noted expert on epidemiology, Donald J. Trump, will be giving a press conference on the coronavirus today. That should definitely instill global confidence. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) February 26, 2020

Jared IS coronavirus. — (((Texy Lefty))) 🇺🇸🍑🇺🇸🍑🇺🇸🍑🇺🇸 (@TexyLefty) February 26, 2020

Trump should stop building his stupid wall he will never finish, and put all that money into fighting the coronavirus. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 26, 2020

Trump is going to put Jared in charge of beating the coronavirus, isn’t he? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) February 26, 2020

Coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance against immune systems like this. pic.twitter.com/TfyA5mYB2F — Jared Wall (@JaredWall01) February 26, 2020

Watch, they are going to make Jared Kushner the Coronavirus Czar 🙄🤦🏾‍♀️#Caronavirus #Coronavirus — ❤ Full Of Rage (@MissCrystal_1) February 26, 2020

I’m sure Jared will stop the Coronavirus right after he brings peace to the Middle East. — *you're (@RKJ65) February 26, 2020

Perhaps Trump should dispatch his top and most closest advisors Ivanka and Jared to do a fact finding visit to China to investigate the oranges of the Corona virus…? — Stephen Elpop (@ElpopGolf) February 26, 2020

Word is @realDonaldTrump is going to be giving out coronavirus vaccines at his next rrally.Squeeze in everyone. Lots of room. — Jared *Present* (@blupheonix) February 26, 2020

