Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump expected to name ‘coronavirus czar’ — and the internet wonders how he’ll screw it up

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation about the coronavirus at 6 p.m. Wednesday and even considering appointing a “coronavirus czar.”

Many are speculating that the czar will be another responsibility of his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The stock market fell Monday and Tuesday by 1800 points, prompting Trump economist Larry Kudlow to take to the airwaves to reassure investors that the United States government has the coronavirus under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite promises that all is well, Trump’s appointees flopped when testifying to the U.S. Senate Tuesday. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf seemed confused about the length of time it would take before a coronavirus vaccine would be available to Americans. Wolf said that it would be a year and a half, where the president indicated it would be mere months. An NIH expert fact-checked Trump promptly.

The coronavirus is the administration’s first major crisis, and after reducing the number of government scientists and cutting public health funding, Trump is already being criticized.

A 2 percent fatality rate, compared to the flu, which has a 0.1 percent fatality rate, is hardly amusing, but the internet made the best of a difficult situation by mocking the president and speculating about who will be in charge of the virus response.

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Please, can we not let the 2020 election turn into another Boomer Greatest Hits retread?

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

On Monday morning, feeding my unhealthy habit, I pressed the Twitter application on my iPad and was immediately confused. The year, as far as I knew, was 2020, yet there was a vicious debate scrolling in my feed over the civil war that engulfed Nicaragua when I was a small child. Red-hot arguments about the Sandinistas versus the Contras were being rolled out, as if that conflict was being freshly fought, instead of part of the era when MTV actually played music videos.

Swiftly, the provocation that set off this re-litigation of this proxy Cold War conflict became clear: Republican-turned-Never-Trumper pundit Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a Nicaraguan-American, had tweeted Sunday night that she was in the second grade when the Sandinistas brought in the "Cuban education model" under which children "had to recite communist, revolutionary, anti-American slogans."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump evangelicals abandoned the Sermon on the Mount and replaced it with the ‘Trumpian order’: Historian Jon Meacham

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

In an op-ed for the New York Times this Tuesday, historian Jon Meacham discusses the state of Christianity in America during the age of Donald Trump. He points out that Christianity, especially in the hands of Trump-supporting evangelicals, has lost its moral authority in the eyes of many Americans. Understandable, since the hero of millions of Christians "has used the National Prayer Breakfast to mock the New Testament injunction to love one’s enemies."

But according to Meacham, "history suggests that religiously inspired activism may hold the best hope for those in resistance to the prevailing Trumpian order."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Julian Assange in UK court outburst over distance from lawyers

Published

58 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday briefly disrupted his extradition hearing in Britain to complain about being forced to sit away from his lawyers.

The 48-year-old Australian stood up and launched an impromptu courtroom address from inside the glass-panelled dock of the court during the third day of the hearing, being held in southeast London.

"I can't speak to my lawyers with any proper confidentiality," he complained, noting microphones near the dock could pick up conversations.

"I can't ask, I can't instruct them," added Assange, wearing a grey blazer and a sweater over a collared shirt and seated between two guards.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image