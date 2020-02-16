Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lawyer launches new conspiracy rant and accuses Mitt Romney of being a Soros puppet

Published

1 min ago

on

Late Saturday night former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani retweeted an attack on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) accusing him of being a puppet of philanthropist George Soros, and then followed up by calling the billionaire “enemy number one” and an “anarchist.”

Linking to a tweet from a Twitter user going by the name @Jali_Cat — who wrote,”Mitt Romney Is A Top 20 Recipient Of Funding By George Soros’ Lobbyist Group‼️ As of any if us are surprised… ((One thing is certain – Trump is exposing THE SWAMP!” — Giuliani, who serves as Donald Trump’s lawyer, added: “Soros is enemy number one of the Republican Party. He’s like an anarchist. He funded DAs who are letting criminals go free. And in Eastern Europe he uses our embassies to protect his organization and attack his enemies. http://Watchrudygiulianics.com Wednesday this week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see his tweet below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is Iran really the No. 1 sponsor of terrorism? There’s another contender closer to home

Published

1 min ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

After the illegal assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, FAIR (1/9/20) noted that the corporate media offered no moral objections to murdering another country's high-ranking state official. The media consensus was that Soleimani was a despicable "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of "hundreds of Americans" — a formula that buried the crucial distinction between terrorism and armed resistance, presenting military combat against the US and its allies' occupation forces in the Middle East as inherently illegitimate.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NBA loses ‘hundreds of millions’ in China over Hong Kong tweet

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday the league expects to lose "several hundred million dollars" due to a row with China over a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

The NBA's Chinese sponsors cut ties in a fierce mainland backlash following Morey's tweet in October, just before two NBA teams played pre-season exhibition matches in China.

State broadcaster CCTV also stopped airing NBA games for the country's millions of ardent basketball fans and has not resumed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

The Israeli air force attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in retaliation to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, a military statement said.

The exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, angrily rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

"Fighter planes and helicopters have targeted positions of the terrorist organisation Hamas in central Gaza Strip," including a military post, said the Israeli military, which earlier reported two projectiles had been fired into the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image