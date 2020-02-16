Trump lawyer launches new conspiracy rant and accuses Mitt Romney of being a Soros puppet

Late Saturday night former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani retweeted an attack on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) accusing him of being a puppet of philanthropist George Soros, and then followed up by calling the billionaire “enemy number one” and an “anarchist.”

Linking to a tweet from a Twitter user going by the name @Jali_Cat — who wrote,”Mitt Romney Is A Top 20 Recipient Of Funding By George Soros’ Lobbyist Group‼️ As of any if us are surprised… ((One thing is certain – Trump is exposing THE SWAMP!” — Giuliani, who serves as Donald Trump’s lawyer, added: “Soros is enemy number one of the Republican Party. He’s like an anarchist. He funded DAs who are letting criminals go free. And in Eastern Europe he uses our embassies to protect his organization and attack his enemies. http://Watchrudygiulianics.com Wednesday this week.”

