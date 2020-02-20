Trump lobs late-night attacks at Bloomberg after debate flop: ‘Worst in the history of debates!’

President Donald Trump took a victory lap around Mike Bloomberg after the billionaire candidate flopped in his first Democratic presidential debate.

The former New York City mayor qualified for the debate in Las Vegas just last week, and his rivals were waiting for him with pointed attacks — especially Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who eviscerated his record with women — while Bloomberg appeared unprepared.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones,” Trump tweeted Thursday at 1:19 a.m.

Trump then unfavorably compared Bloomberg’s campaign to his own long-shot run.

“He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent,” Trump tweeted. “If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!”

