Trump lobs late-night attacks at Bloomberg after debate flop: ‘Worst in the history of debates!’
President Donald Trump took a victory lap around Mike Bloomberg after the billionaire candidate flopped in his first Democratic presidential debate.
The former New York City mayor qualified for the debate in Las Vegas just last week, and his rivals were waiting for him with pointed attacks — especially Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who eviscerated his record with women — while Bloomberg appeared unprepared.
“Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones,” Trump tweeted Thursday at 1:19 a.m.
Trump then unfavorably compared Bloomberg’s campaign to his own long-shot run.
“He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent,” Trump tweeted. “If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!”
Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020
2020 Election
Minnesota pastor leads campaign to try to shift evangelical vote away from Trump
MINNEAPOLIS — The Rev. Doug Pagitt jumped on stage at his former Minneapolis church with a message that he and his entourage are repeating across the country: Evangelical voters, you can stay true to your Christian faith but not vote for President Donald Trump.Their “Vote Common Good” campaign, conducted from a bright orange bus making stops at every Democratic state primary, represents the small cracks in the evangelical base that helped propel Trump into office. More than 80% of white evangelical Christians voted for Trump in 2016, and continue to support him in his bid for reelection.Pagitt... (more…)
2020 Election
GOP’s Susan Collins faces tough re-election fight as support plummets following vote to acquit Trump
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, appears to be facing the toughest election of her career, with her support plummeting in a new poll.
Collins is in a virtual tie with Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, one of four Democrats running to face the GOP incumbent, according to a new Colby College poll first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Gideon leads the Democratic field in the poll by more than 50% and is the overwhelming favorite to face the Republican in November.
2020 Election
Sanders hits Bloomberg with ‘grotesque’ statistic: Billionaire owns more wealth than bottom 125 million Americans combined
"That's wrong. That's immoral. That should not be the case when we got half a million people sleeping out on the street."
On the Democratic presidential debate stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders cited a striking statistic to show just how "grotesque" billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg's level of wealth is, particularly in a nation struggling to combat homelessness, the student debt crisis, and other major issues.