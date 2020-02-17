Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving Democrat wins county party’s endorsement in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

A Pennsylvania statehouse candidate with a controversial social media history and past support of President Donald Trump has won the endorsement of her county’s Democratic Party.

Heather Kass entered the Democratic primary last month to replace state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who’s retiring, and the Allegheny County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly voted to endorse her over disability-rights activist Jessica Benham, reported the Pittsburgh Current.

ADVERTISEMENT

That endorsement came despite Kass’ outspoken support for Trump and wishing that drug addicts would overdose so there would be “less sh*t in the world,” and she also denounced the Affordable Care Act.

“THESE LAZY NO GOOD IDIOTS SUCKING THE SYSTEM DRY AND I STILL HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM,” Kass posted on her Facebook page in 2015. “GO TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Benham, who is bisexual and has autism, entered the race last fall as a challenger to Readshaw and plans to continue her campaign despite the committee’s 49-19 vote to endorse her rival.

“What’s not acceptable, is that today the ACDC voted to endorse a Trump supporter in a district that Hillary Clinton won in 2016 by 17 points,” Benham said. “To me, that means the party today voted to support Donald Trump and that makes me incredibly disappointed in the party.”

Democrat Bethany Hallam, who was elected last year to the Allegheny County Council, and at least one other party member believes the committee endorsed Kass to slow Benham’s momentum so another candidate might win the April 28 primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kass attempted to justify her past Facebook posts after entering the race but didn’t explain her previous support for the president.

Yes, I did make a post 5 years ago when I was frustrated and mad because I found out I had to pay 5,500.00 for a medical bill,” she wrote last month. “I regret that I did that and pledge that if elected I will support the Democratic Party ideals, Labor, and will support the United States Constitution and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

“Not in my defense I am sure everyone has said things they regret,” Kass added. “I regret I did that since that is completely out of character for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘spiritual adviser’ tells followers to skip paying electric bills so they can send her church more cash

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Paula White, a prosperity gospel minister who serves as President Donald Trump's "spiritual adviser," apparently believes her followers should live in the dark to help keep the lights on at her church.

A lengthy report on White by Mother Jones reveals that the Trump-loving preacher recently told followers at her Supernatural Ministry School in Miami that they could secure God's favor by sending her church as much money as possible -- even if that meant skipping their monthly electric bills.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump insists no troops were injured in Iraq — but one vet’s final words show the true cost of war

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

It’s been six weeks since Rosalind Williams’ 30-year-old son, Army veteran Michael Corey Hadley, took his own life.When grieving the death of a child, that’s a moment. A blink of an eye, a flip of a calendar. Barely enough time for Williams to pick herself up and return to the Philadelphia high school where she teaches science.And yet in that small window, 900 other military parents have been dealt the same blow — left behind to try and find the rhythm of a life that they’ve lost after losing their children to suicide. According to the most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP slammed for ‘brazen and obvious’ campaign to interfere with North Carolina primary

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Recent reports have suggested that a GOP-affiliated super PAC, Faith and Power, is placing deceptive advertising in North Carolina to try to "trick" Democrats into supporting state Sen. Erica Smith over DSCC-backed veteran and former legislator Cal Cunningham in the Democratic primary to take on GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. Both candidates are fairly mainstream Democrats, but Smith is widely considered to be a less serious challenger due to her lack of fundraising and her shared policy ideas with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image