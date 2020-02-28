Trump rages at Fox News after latest poll shows him falling behind Democratic challengers

President Donald Trump started off Friday by moaning about the latest Fox News poll showing him losing to every Democrat left in the primary race.

The poll shows 56 percent of respondents believe Trump will be re-elected, but he was at least 7 points behind Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders, 3 points behind Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, and essentially tied with Amy Klobuchar.

“Worst Polls, just like in 2016 when they were so far off the mark, are the @FoxNews Polls,” Trump griped at his preferred cable news network. “Why doesn’t Fox finally get a competent Polling Company?”