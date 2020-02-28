Quantcast
Trump rages at Fox News after latest poll shows him falling behind Democratic challengers

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump started off Friday by moaning about the latest Fox News poll showing him losing to every Democrat left in the primary race.

The poll shows 56 percent of respondents believe Trump will be re-elected, but he was at least 7 points behind Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders, 3 points behind Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, and essentially tied with Amy Klobuchar.

“Worst Polls, just like in 2016 when they were so far off the mark, are the @FoxNews Polls,” Trump griped at his preferred cable news network. “Why doesn’t Fox finally get a competent Polling Company?”


Trump has been enabling the spread of the coronavirus instead of containing it: columnist

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer and Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Daly said the coronavirus crisis that threatens to swamp government health workers specializing in epidemics has been made worse by President Donald Trump.

As Daly notes, Trump is to blame for leaving the country vulnerable to a pandemic because he has made it his mission to cut funding for health research ever since he became president -- putting American citizens at risk.

#SuckItTrump: Mike Huckabee buried for bonkers claim Trump could suck coronavirus from patients’ lungs

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Mike Huckabee bizarrely claimed President Donald Trump could "suck the virus" out of coronavirus patients' lungs and deposit what's left in the ocean -- and he simultaneously disgusted and baffled everyone who saw it.

The former Arkansas governor made the outlandish claim Friday morning on "Fox & Friends," complaining that Trump didn't get enough credit for actions he's already taken to halt its spread.

"He could personally suck the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world," Huckabee said, "suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean."

WATCH: Mike Pompeo snarls at Dem lawmaker for asking about coronavirus crisis

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

While testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee this Friday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got somewhat testy when he was questioned about the Trump administration's preparedness in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

During the hearing, Pompeo was questioned by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who warned about the "serious global health crisis" posed by the coronavirus, adding that "trust is more important than ever."

"Unfortunately, we've also heard conflicting information when it comes to the administration's response on this as well," Cicilline said. "We know that this is a threat that doesn't respect borders, that impacts its victims indiscriminately, and that's starting to show up in our own communities."

