Trump torched for tweeting and deleting attack on billionaire Dem: ‘Who is more racist — Bloomberg or you?’
President Donald Trump tweeted — but then deleted — a post showing video of Mike Bloomberg defending New York City’s “stop-and-frisk” police policy, but it stayed up long enough to generate some reaction.
The president called the former mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate a “total racist,” and other social media users noted the irony.
Why did you delete your tweet calling Bloomberg a racist?
— paynbillz (@paynbillz2000) February 11, 2020
Btw trump just retweeted about Bloomberg being a racist.
The guy who called Mexicans rapists. The guy who denied housing to black and brown people. The guy who called black nations shitholes. The guy who says black voters have “nothing to lose.” THAT guy.
I mean, REALLY?
— mamabear (@lmoon79) February 11, 2020
Is Bloomberg is a racist then so is Trump. All the conservatives attacking Bloomberg are complete idiots. #BloombergisRacist pic.twitter.com/8gRAFO2rgc
— Matthaios (@Emperor_Albus) February 11, 2020
I mean to be fair, Trump is right. Stop and Frisk is extraordinarily racist.
So is a Muslim Ban. So are long term border detention centers. So is calling someone Pocahontas when that’s not their name.
Bloomberg being racist does NOT make Trump less racist.
— No One (@Secti0n31) February 11, 2020
Peas in a pod, Central Park 5, Bloomberg.. Are all rich white guys in NY racist or what?
— Samael Morningstar (@BruceRoosevelt3) February 11, 2020
Who is more racist Bloomberg or you?
— Alejo (@AlejoPR1981) February 11, 2020
More from President Projection, who calls others liars, frauds, and dumb: “Bloomberg is a total racist!”
— Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) February 11, 2020
You are the RACIST RT @realDonaldTrump: WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST! pic.twitter.com/G33XHCrsUN
— Bernardine 🇬🇩🇬🇧 (@Pretty_As_Fuck) February 11, 2020
Shoutout to Trump tweeting and deleting the Bloomberg racist video, he must have realized pretty quickly he can’t risk intimating that racism is bad lmao pic.twitter.com/Z3R36nsUe9
— Bread Marchand (@recchinball28) February 11, 2020
Release the tax returns! #taxdattrump #trumptax #donaldtrump #crookedtrump RT @realDonaldTrump: WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST! pic.twitter.com/TYyjPbGJSi
— trump taxes? (@taxdattrump) February 11, 2020
@ReALdoNAldTRumP wOw, BLooMBeRG iS A tOtAL raCisT! pic.twitter.com/sCAaewwlTU
— Stormi Barron (@StormiBarron) February 11, 2020