Trump torched for tweeting and deleting attack on billionaire Dem: ‘Who is more racist — Bloomberg or you?’

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted — but then deleted — a post showing video of Mike Bloomberg defending New York City’s “stop-and-frisk” police policy, but it stayed up long enough to generate some reaction.

The president called the former mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate a “total racist,” and other social media users noted the irony.

Why did you delete your tweet calling Bloomberg a racist?

Internet shocked by ‘hideous’ resurfaced video of Mike Bloomberg

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

On Tuesday, a video from 2013 resurfaced showing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defending "stop and frisk" — the policy of New York City police subjecting passersby to random searches that disproportionately targeted people of color, most of whom had done nothing wrong:

Mike Bloomberg defending Stop-and-Frisk in 2013: “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” pic.twitter.com/KpdKgUALsL

— drop out bloomberg (@upmtn) February 11, 2020

Trump slams ‘TOTAL RACIST’ Mike Bloomberg

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

An audio recording of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defending his city's profiling of racial minorities has caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

In the recording, Bloomberg defends his cities "stop-and-frisk" policies by saying that he had to send police specifically into minority communities because that's "where the crime is."

Trump on Tuesday posted the audio clip on his Twitter page and said, "WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!"

