Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump transition team official: President will receive another ‘legitimate’ impeachment

Published

9 mins ago

on

On CNN Monday, J. W. Verret, a George Mason University law professor and former member of the Trump transition team, predicted that President Donald Trump will end up impeached again.

“You say the president feels empowered now,” said co-anchor Jim Sciutto. “I wonder if, in your view, this will lead the president to feel he can seek foreign help in the election. They are vetting information Rudy Giuliani gathered in Ukraine from very questionable sources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think there’s no question but that he will attempt to do it,” said Verret. “It’s shameful to see what happened to Lt. Col. Vindman. I’m not sorry to see Sondland go, he didn’t acquit himself well. He participated in a violation of law. It took two or three times to come forward to Congress. The Vindman firing isn’t acceptable. The only thing to prevent Trump to collude with a foreign power for a third time looks like front-runners, probably Russia doesn’t have any dirt on them. Maybe they can hack the servers. It’s worrisome.”

“He will be impeached again, I don’t know for what, and it will be legitimate,” added Verret. “It could be for things personal having to do with his company.”

“Just to stick on that for a moment, if people missed in the intro when I said you worked for the president, on the transition team,” said co-anchor Poppy Harlow. “You were a believer, a supporter, and now you’re saying he’s going to be impeached again.”

“I was a Marco Rubio supporter in the primary,” said Verret. “I jumped on the transition team to help out, and I left before he was elected because I saw what was going on. On the transition team, the conventional wisdom there was, don’t mess with the foreign policy stuff because there’s some weird stuff going on with Ukraine. I don’t know, something to do with Russia and Ukraine. It was just too strange for me, and that’s why I left.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham is now Trump’s attack dog — but sooner or later, the blowback will come

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade last week "When I go to meet God at the pearly gates, I don't think he's going to ask me, 'Why didn't you convict Trump?'" He may be right about that, but only because he's likely to first be asked to explain what he did afterward. Graham has become Trump's instrument of revenge in the Senate, and he isn't making any bones about it.

Appearing on Judge Jeanine Pirro's Fox News show on Saturday night, Graham made it clear that the president's impeachment for coercing a foreign government to smear his opponent isn't the end of that story. Team Trump is just bringing their bag of dirty tricks back home where partisan warriors in the U.S. government can get the job done right.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyer says ‘Anonymous’ op-ed writer has been identified — and will soon be fired

Published

39 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani slammed by Joe Manchin over his ongoing Ukraine antics: ‘Rudy is absolutely horrible for our country’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to respond to Donald Trump's Twitter diatribes against him, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) brushed aside the president's name-calling and urged him to "act like a responsible adult," but saved his ire for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Speaking with host John Berman, Manchin -- who claimed he was Trump's best chance to get bipartisan support for any of his initiatives -- was asked by the CNN host about being referred to by the president as "Munchkin."

"I like the president, I just love my country and I'm going to do what's right for the country," Manchin stated after explaining at how he arrived at his vote to convict the president of impeachable crimes.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image