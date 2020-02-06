Trump uses National Prayer Breakfast to attack Pelosi for praying for him

President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney for justifying their impeachment actions on religious grounds.

The president complained at the National Prayer Breakfast that he had been put through an “ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people” who were trying to destroy him and his evangelical followers.

“They know what they are doing is wrong,” he told the gathering, “but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump seemed especially peeved that Romney justified his vote to convict by citing his religious principles, and he took a shot at Pelosi for saying she was praying for him in the midst of the impeachment saga.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said. “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”