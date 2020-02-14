Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump was obsessed with Ukrainian corruption because he wanted to emulate it: op-ed

Published

10 mins ago

on

In a piece for The Atlantic this Friday, Franklin Foer argues that President Trump’s obsession with Ukrainian corruption was actually genuine: “He wanted it thoroughly investigated—for the sake of its emulation.”

While the diplomats who testified in the House impeachment inquiry may have intended to shine a light on kleptocracy, Trump “apparently regarded them as an instructional video on selective prosecution, the subversion of a neutral judiciary, and the punishment of whistle-blowers who expose corruption,” Foer writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the course of Trump’s presidency, his critics have speculated about the model of illiberal democracy that he would adopt as his own,” Foer continues. “After the past week—which saw the firing of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the revocation of the Justice Department’s sentencing memo for Roger Stone, and Attorney General Bill Barr’s increasingly heavy-handed control of the investigations into his boss—there’s less doubt about the contours of the state Trump hopes to build. He’s creating Kyiv-on-the-Potomac.”

Foer gives Joe Biden credit for his “legitimate accomplishment” of helping to move Ukraine’s judiciary towards a system that resembled the US —  at least the way it looked before Bill Barr became attorney general. But that success was undermined when the US began “plundering Ukraine’s recent past, borrowing its worst practices.”

“The corrupt [Ukrainian] prosecutors who were displaced in the course of reform have reemerged as the conspiratorial figures whispering in Rudy Giuliani’s ear, stoking unfounded theories about Burisma and Biden,” Foer writes. “They urged Trump to exact revenge against his enemies, with the same malevolent prosecutorial intent and flimsy evidence that they might themselves have deployed.”

Read the full piece over at The Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump was obsessed with Ukrainian corruption because he wanted to emulate it: op-ed

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

In a piece for The Atlantic this Friday, Franklin Foer argues that President Trump's obsession with Ukrainian corruption was actually genuine: "He wanted it thoroughly investigated—for the sake of its emulation."

While the diplomats who testified in the House impeachment inquiry may have intended to shine a light on kleptocracy, Trump "apparently regarded them as an instructional video on selective prosecution, the subversion of a neutral judiciary, and the punishment of whistle-blowers who expose corruption," Foer writes.

"Over the course of Trump’s presidency, his critics have speculated about the model of illiberal democracy that he would adopt as his own," Foer continues. "After the past week—which saw the firing of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the revocation of the Justice Department’s sentencing memo for Roger Stone, and Attorney General Bill Barr’s increasingly heavy-handed control of the investigations into his boss—there’s less doubt about the contours of the state Trump hopes to build. He’s creating Kyiv-on-the-Potomac."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg spokesperson trolls Trump on CNN over his childish ‘Romper Room’ tweets

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto, Tim O'Brien --- Donald Trump biographer and senior adviser to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg -- said Donald Trump has become obsessed with the billionaire media mogul to the point that he spends two-thirds of his three-hour working day attacking him on Twitter.

And Bloomberg and his people are perfectly fine with that.

Speaking with O'Brien, the CNN host asked, "As you're aware, Michael Bloomberg has attracted the attention of President Trump and you've seen that in tweets of course, Michael Bloomberg has swung back. Is that public feud good for the Democrats in this race?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bizarre ‘Never Trump’ recording could wreck GOP campaign for Mark Meadows’ handpicked successor

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Someone is trying to paint Rep. Mark Meadows' handpicked successor as a "Never Trumper" -- but she vehemently insists she's on the president's side.

Republican voters received a mysterious text message warning that Lynda Bennett, a GOP candidate endorsed by the retiring congressman’s wife, opposes President Donald Trump, and there's an attached audio file that claims to prove it, reported Politico.

"I’m never Trump. So now what?" a woman shouts in the 45-second audio recording. "What are you going to do? Going to ask me to get out there and help Trump get elected? And you want me to help organize 100 people to come and work the polls to get Trump elected when I am not for him? I am against him — never Trump!”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image