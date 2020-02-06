Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump will tell America that ‘people should pay’ for his impeachment: White House press secretary

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is poised to address the American people on Thursday — and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News viewers to expect a scorched-Earth call for vengeance.

When asked by Fox News for a preview of the president’s remarks, Grisham said that we shouldn’t expect to see the kind of contrition that we saw from former President Bill Clinton when he was acquitted after his impeachment trial in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He and the family went through a lot, he and this country went through a lot,” she said. “He’s glad it’s over, he’s certainly going to talk about that. But I think he’s going to also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that.”

Earlier in the day, Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for citing their religious faith during the impeachment process. Trump was particularly incensed that Pelosi has regularly said that she prays for him, and he told a crowd at the National Prayer Breakfast that he didn’t really believe her and resented her for saying so.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump warned to stay out of ‘foreign influence operations’ by Senate Intel Committee

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released a report outlining steps that should be taken to prevent "foreign influence campaigns" from interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

One of the key recommendations was that President Donald Trump stop asking for political help from such schemes — despite the fact that less than 24 hours before, a majority of the committee's members voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power for trying to do precisely that.

"The President of the United States should take steps to separate himself ... from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign intelligence operations," stated the report. "These steps should explicitly include putting aside politics when addressing the American people on election threats and marshalling all the resources of the U.S. Government to effectively confront the threat."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ releases ‘almost entirely redacted’ FBI memo on Kushner: Is it hiding something?

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a summary of an FBI interview with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner from November 2017, though it redacted nearly the entire memo.

The significantly redacted release came after the DOJ refused to comply with a court order to release the memo on Kushner's interview along with dozens of others from the Russia investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. A judge ordered the FBI to turn over the memos to BuzzFeed News and CNN by last month after the outlets filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The DOJ argued that "a member of the intelligence community" must review the memos and add "appropriate reductions."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump uses National Prayer Breakfast to attack Pelosi for praying for him

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney for justifying their impeachment actions on religious grounds.

The president complained at the National Prayer Breakfast that he had been put through an "ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people" who were trying to destroy him and his evangelical followers.

"They know what they are doing is wrong," he told the gathering, "but they put themselves far ahead of our great country."

Trump seemed especially peeved that Romney justified his vote to convict by citing his religious principles, and he took a shot at Pelosi for saying she was praying for him in the midst of the impeachment saga.

Continue Reading
 
 