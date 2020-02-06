Trump will tell America that ‘people should pay’ for his impeachment: White House press secretary

President Donald Trump is poised to address the American people on Thursday — and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News viewers to expect a scorched-Earth call for vengeance.

When asked by Fox News for a preview of the president’s remarks, Grisham said that we shouldn’t expect to see the kind of contrition that we saw from former President Bill Clinton when he was acquitted after his impeachment trial in 1999.

“He and the family went through a lot, he and this country went through a lot,” she said. “He’s glad it’s over, he’s certainly going to talk about that. But I think he’s going to also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that.”

Earlier in the day, Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for citing their religious faith during the impeachment process. Trump was particularly incensed that Pelosi has regularly said that she prays for him, and he told a crowd at the National Prayer Breakfast that he didn’t really believe her and resented her for saying so.

Stephanie Grisham previews Trump’s post-impeachment trial speech: “I think he’s gonna also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/DL6LWD4KdY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020