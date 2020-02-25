‘Walls don’t stop viruses’: Donald Trump Jr torched for exploiting coronavirus to bash immigration

President Donald Trump’s eldest son tried to exploit concerns over the coronavirus to promote his father’s restrictive immigration policies — and things didn’t go well.

Public officials have been expressing increasing alarm over the possibility of a pandemic, and Donald Trump Jr. took a moment to stoke fears over border security and promote his father’s trade policies.

“The coronavirus outbreak shows how important it is for us to keep our borders secure,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “It’s also why @realDonaldTrump is right to want a trade policy focused on increasing American manufacturing. He understands that it’s dangerous for our economy to be beholden to China!”

He was swiftly met with anger and ridicule.

When was the last time he hugged you? — subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) February 25, 2020

Ignorant fear-mongering against latino immigrants. Air travel will always exist, and viruses can develop anywhere. — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) February 25, 2020

walls don't keep out viruses. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) February 25, 2020

Our borders? There it is— the dumbest tweet this morning so far. — Big Baby Jesus ~ (@BigBabyJesus20) February 25, 2020

Donald Trump wants Congress to give him $2.5 billion to fight the Coronavirus. F**k that. F**k him. And f**k Jr. Let him take it from the money for his goddamn illegal border wall. Coronavirus is a genuine menace; Mexicans and Central American refugees are most certainly not. pic.twitter.com/CWz2JTmFUe — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 25, 2020

The man who stared directly into the eclipse is in charge of our pandemic response. Goody! pic.twitter.com/BdKJVw5N2R — Alan! (@o2bnobx) February 25, 2020

The virus came from China. Whom we don’t share a border with you eedjit. Your geography is as bad as Pops. Also there are no travel restrictions with China. 🤦‍♀️ — Christine Im🍑 🍊🤡 (@spottedTB) February 25, 2020

Your dad cut funding for the CDC when we have a #coronavirus outbreak. That was really ignorant. — Weneedleadership (@Nursesleadwell) February 25, 2020

Ok Fredo. Keeping the borders secure will stop coronavirus outbreak. A higher wall might also help. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Jr, lets cut funding for the CDC. pic.twitter.com/2BVALNkW3A — BlueVotr #ConvictTrump (@BlueVotr) February 25, 2020