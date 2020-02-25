Quantcast
‘Walls don’t stop viruses’: Donald Trump Jr torched for exploiting coronavirus to bash immigration

President Donald Trump’s eldest son tried to exploit concerns over the coronavirus to promote his father’s restrictive immigration policies — and things didn’t go well.

Public officials have been expressing increasing alarm over the possibility of a pandemic, and Donald Trump Jr. took a moment to stoke fears over border security and promote his father’s trade policies.

“The coronavirus outbreak shows how important it is for us to keep our borders secure,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “It’s also why @realDonaldTrump is right to want a trade policy focused on increasing American manufacturing. He understands that it’s dangerous for our economy to be beholden to China!”

He was swiftly met with anger and ridicule.

