‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion

President Donald Trump attacked the impeachment process as closing statements began in his Senate trial.

The president apparently watched the start of closing statements by House managers, who argued that evidence showed Trump should be impeached, and complained the constitutional process was unfair.

“I hope Republicans & the American people realize that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is exacty that, a Hoax,” Trump tweeted. “Read the Transcripts, listen to what the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said (‘No Pressure’). Nothing will ever satisfy the Do Nothing, Radical Left Dems!”

Trump then renewed his call to produce the whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry.

“Where’s the Whistleblower? Where’s the second Whistleblower? Where’s the Informer?” Trump tweeted. “Why did Corrupt politician Schiff MAKE UP my conversation with the Ukrainian President??? Why didn’t the House do its job? And sooo much more!”

