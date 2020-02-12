Chuck Todd claims William Barr is walking “a line” to keep from upsetting Trump

MSNBC host Chuck Todd tried to excuse away Attorney General Bill Barr’s intrusion into the judicial process of the criminal case of Roger Stone this week when he overruled the sentencing recommendations prosecutors gave the judge.

Todd, who has been criticized for many comments or poor interviews over the past several months, tried to dismiss Barr’s past poor behavior.

“Bill Barr, until now, has actually tried to walk a line here and on this one he’s not walking a line, he’s diving right in,” said Todd.

Barr is responsible for releasing a fake summary of Robert Mueller’s full report, falsely saying that the president did nothing wrong. He has also helped block subpoenas and witnesses, he tried to prosecute former Secretary Hillary Clinton and now he’s trying to investigate one of President Donald Trump’s Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

It was something people watching rejected as walking a “fine line.”

He actually said that up until now, 'Bill Barr had been walking a fine line.' WTAF?????? He has no place on TV. I mean, how damn ignorant of him? — Léon Of Zee Resistance (@JeffreyFournie4) February 12, 2020

When is MSNBC going to get rid of Chuck Todd. His defense of Barr saying Barr is trying to walk a fine line is nothing but more BS, Republican defense by Todd. — Quantum (@Quantum49190438) February 12, 2020

To everyone watching @MSNBC right now, there's an actual sane conversation about Bill Barr happening on @CNN. I hear Chuck Todd is…being Chuck Todd, per usual. — Pat120 (@Pat120) February 12, 2020

Chuck Todd: "Up until now, Bill Barr has walked a line"

WTF, where has he been?!? — Mary Fendrick🌊 (@mlfendrick) February 12, 2020

