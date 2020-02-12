Chuck Todd claims William Barr is walking “a line” to keep from upsetting Trump
MSNBC host Chuck Todd tried to excuse away Attorney General Bill Barr’s intrusion into the judicial process of the criminal case of Roger Stone this week when he overruled the sentencing recommendations prosecutors gave the judge.
Todd, who has been criticized for many comments or poor interviews over the past several months, tried to dismiss Barr’s past poor behavior.
“Bill Barr, until now, has actually tried to walk a line here and on this one he’s not walking a line, he’s diving right in,” said Todd.
Barr is responsible for releasing a fake summary of Robert Mueller’s full report, falsely saying that the president did nothing wrong. He has also helped block subpoenas and witnesses, he tried to prosecute former Secretary Hillary Clinton and now he’s trying to investigate one of President Donald Trump’s Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.
It was something people watching rejected as walking a “fine line.”
He actually said that up until now, 'Bill Barr had been walking a fine line.'
WTAF?????? He has no place on TV. I mean, how damn ignorant of him?
— Léon Of Zee Resistance (@JeffreyFournie4) February 12, 2020
When is MSNBC going to get rid of Chuck Todd. His defense of Barr saying Barr is trying to walk a fine line is nothing but more BS, Republican defense by Todd.
— Quantum (@Quantum49190438) February 12, 2020
To everyone watching @MSNBC right now, there's an actual sane conversation about Bill Barr happening on @CNN. I hear Chuck Todd is…being Chuck Todd, per usual.
— Pat120 (@Pat120) February 12, 2020
Chuck Todd: "Up until now, Bill Barr has walked a line"
WTF, where has he been?!?
— Mary Fendrick🌊 (@mlfendrick) February 12, 2020
Watch the video below:
William Barr has been trying to ‘walk a line’: Chuck Todd claims AG isn’t all-in for Trump
MSNBC host Chuck Todd tried to excuse away Attorney General Bill Barr's intrusion into the judicial process of the criminal case of Roger Stone this week when he overruled the sentencing recommendations prosecutors gave the judge.
Todd, who has been criticized for many comments or poor interviews over the past several months, tried to dismiss Barr's past poor behavior.
‘Surprised, no. Disgusted, yes’: Study shows Deepwater Horizon oil spread much further than previously known
"Time to get off fossil fuel and on to renewables."
Ten years after BP's Deepwater Horizon disaster sent hundreds of millions of gallons of oil across the Gulf of Mexico, researchers say the reach of the damage was far more significant than previously thought.
In a study published Wednesday in Science, Claire Paris-Limouzy and Igal Berenshtein of the University of Miami revealed that a significant amount of oil was never picked up in satellite images or captured by barriers that were meant to stop the spread.
Venezuela’s Juan Guaido defends sanctions against Maduro regime
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday defended foreign sanctions against his country 24 hours after he was attacked at the Caracas international airport by state airline employees shouting "fascist".
Guaido returned on Tuesday from a three-week international tour that took him to the US, Canada, Colombia and Europe. He was met by some angry Conviasa workers enraged that last Friday the US placed sanctions on the state airline company.
The US action criminalizing transactions with the flag carrier is the latest of many sanctions by Washington aimed at toppling leftist President Nicolas Maduro's regime, particularly by cutting his government's oil revenue.