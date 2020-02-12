Quantcast
Connect with us

Chuck Todd claims William Barr is walking “a line” to keep from upsetting Trump

Published

14 mins ago

on

MSNBC host Chuck Todd tried to excuse away Attorney General Bill Barr’s intrusion into the judicial process of the criminal case of Roger Stone this week when he overruled the sentencing recommendations prosecutors gave the judge.

Todd, who has been criticized for many comments or poor interviews over the past several months, tried to dismiss Barr’s past poor behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bill Barr, until now, has actually tried to walk a line here and on this one he’s not walking a line, he’s diving right in,” said Todd.

Barr is responsible for releasing a fake summary of Robert Mueller’s full report, falsely saying that the president did nothing wrong. He has also helped block subpoenas and witnesses, he tried to prosecute former Secretary Hillary Clinton and now he’s trying to investigate one of President Donald Trump’s Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

It was something people watching rejected as walking a “fine line.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

William Barr has been trying to ‘walk a line’: Chuck Todd claims AG isn’t all-in for Trump

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

MSNBC host Chuck Todd tried to excuse away Attorney General Bill Barr's intrusion into the judicial process of the criminal case of Roger Stone this week when he overruled the sentencing recommendations prosecutors gave the judge.

Todd, who has been criticized for many comments or poor interviews over the past several months, tried to dismiss Barr's past poor behavior.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Surprised, no. Disgusted, yes’: Study shows Deepwater Horizon oil spread much further than previously known

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

"Time to get off fossil fuel and on to renewables."

Ten years after BP's Deepwater Horizon disaster sent hundreds of millions of gallons of oil across the Gulf of Mexico, researchers say the reach of the damage was far more significant than previously thought.

In a study published Wednesday in Science, Claire Paris-Limouzy and Igal Berenshtein of the University of Miami revealed that a significant amount of oil was never picked up in satellite images or captured by barriers that were meant to stop the spread.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Venezuela’s Juan Guaido defends sanctions against Maduro regime

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday defended foreign sanctions against his country 24 hours after he was attacked at the Caracas international airport by state airline employees shouting "fascist".

Guaido returned on Tuesday from a three-week international tour that took him to the US, Canada, Colombia and Europe. He was met by some angry Conviasa workers enraged that last Friday the US placed sanctions on the state airline company.

The US action criminalizing transactions with the flag carrier is the latest of many sanctions by Washington aimed at toppling leftist President Nicolas Maduro's regime, particularly by cutting his government's oil revenue.

Continue Reading
 
 