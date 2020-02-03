‘You are a joke’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames with his latest excuse for Trump acquittal

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) offered a new excuse for his apparently certain vote to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

The Florida Republican has already said he would not vote to remove the president because he feared it would “inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage to our already divided nation,” and Rubio trotted out another explanation ahead of closing statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If House votes to impeach, the Senate decides not just guilt or innocence, but also whether removal is in the nations best interest,” Rubio tweeted. “EVEN IF (not EVEN THOUGH) Article I could be proven, removal would not serve the nations best interest; Article II is a joke.”

If House votes to impeach,the Senate decides not just guilt or innocence,but also whether removal is in the nations best interest EVEN IF (not EVEN THOUGH) Article I could be proven,removal would not serve the nations best interest; Article II is a joke. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 3, 2020

Other social media users ripped Rubio, and reminded him of his previous assessments of Trump’s character.

Removing Trump is not in the nation's best interest says the guy who called him a "con artist." https://t.co/fguLzpVy3P — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You're the joke and history will remember you as one. That's if history will remember you at all. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are not serving our nations best interest #ImpeachAndRemove pic.twitter.com/GFikc8zR2N — Timothy Williams (@timmytbbmg) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not in the Nation's best interest that we are being led by a Corrupt White Nationalist that will do anything to win again so he doesn't go to prison. Got it, good talk. — Lobo (@__El_Lobo__) February 3, 2020

Then why are you so afraid to hear more information? “Even if” means “if it could be proven” but you don’t want to have the trial to do so. #GOPCowards — NotoriousRBF (@NotoriousRBF) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So you're saying there's literally no instance under which you'd vote for a President's removal because that'd make Article II a joke. Okay. But wouldn't Congress refusing to remove a President for any reason make Article I a joke? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 3, 2020

Sorry, Senator Rubio. As a constituent, I speak for many who believe that these are matters of grave concern. Regardless of your ultimate conclusion, none of this is a "joke." Also, it is "nation's." With an apostrophe. You erred twice. Let's see your academic records. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You and the GOP are a joke. Very dangerous ones. So stuff your religious quotes. — Anne (@lglnrse) February 3, 2020

The GOP Senate being so corrupt and compromised that you enable and give a pass to a criminal, traitor, liar, cheater — and worse — and try to claim it's in the "best interest" of the country. Justice is in the "best interest" of the country. You need to go, Marco. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks for showing the world that u think the Constitution is a joke. I've been saying for awhile that the #UnitedStatesSovietRepublicans use r Constitution for toilet paper. Thank u for proving my point. U should resign, marco. U continue to break the oaths u swore before God. — Sharon 🆘🌊 Treehugger (@SharonShaman) February 3, 2020

Vote to acquit on article 2 CHANGES THE BALANCE OF POWER, OUTLINED IN THE CONSTITUTION!! THAT is ANYTHING BUT A JOKE!! Wake up, pay attention! Brush up that resume, Rubio, you're gonna need it with this logic. The American People see thru your shit. — lolabeeme 🐝 (@OnePissedOffBee) February 3, 2020