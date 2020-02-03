Quantcast
‘You are a joke’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames with his latest excuse for Trump acquittal

1 min ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) offered a new excuse for his apparently certain vote to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

The Florida Republican has already said he would not vote to remove the president because he feared it would “inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage to our already divided nation,” and Rubio trotted out another explanation ahead of closing statements.

“If House votes to impeach, the Senate decides not just guilt or innocence, but also whether removal is in the nations best interest,” Rubio tweeted. “EVEN IF (not EVEN THOUGH) Article I could be proven, removal would not serve the nations best interest; Article II is a joke.”

Other social media users ripped Rubio, and reminded him of his previous assessments of Trump’s character.

