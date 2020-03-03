‘Anyone but Trump’: The Texas evangelicals who plan to vote Democrat
Texas is home to one of the largest evangelical populations in the country, most of which traditionally votes Republican. But some current and former members of the evangelical community have turned to the Democrats, espousing more progressive beliefs. On the eve of Tuesday’s make-or-break Democratic primary, FRANCE 24’s correspondents Alyssa Caverley and Pierrick Leurent travelled to Austin, the state’s capital, to meet some of those hoping to defeat President Donald Trump.
According to a Pew study, more than 60 percent of evangelicals in Texas are registered to vote as Republican – and many are Trump supporters. But the same study says a quarter of evangelicals are Democrats, including many women who feel that the US president’s message does not reflect Christian values.
“I’m going to vote for any opponent to Donald Trump,” says Karen Smith, a volunteer for East Travis County Democrats. “But I’m hopeful that we find candidates of faith and character on the left and break through this myth that the only Christians are the Republicans.”
