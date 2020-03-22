Quantcast
AOC takes shot at Trump on CNN for lack of pandemic help: ‘We can’t wait until people start dying in large numbers’

Published

18 mins ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized President Donald Trump for not using his powers under the Defense Production Act, telling host Jake Tapper it will cost lives.

Pointing out that hospitals in her district are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, the New York lawmaker said the president has waited too long to invoke his powers to compel companies to ramp up production of needed supplies.

“The fact that the president has not invoked the Defense Production Act for the purpose of emergency manufacturing is going to cost lives,” she told the host before adding, “We cannot wait until people start really dying in large numbers … we need to start this production right now to get ready for the surge that is coming in two to three weeks.”

Watch below:


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
A pandemic is no time to dismantle regulatory safeguards

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

As much of the economy melts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, many large corporations are lining up for financial bailouts from the federal government.

Assuming the right safeguards are put in place, these payments may be justified.

Yet there is a risk that big business may also seek another kind of assistance whose benefit is more dubious: relief from regulations.

Some loosening of restrictions make sense in a crisis. Federal regulators are already taking steps to address immediate needs. The FDA is changing rules so that private labs and state health departments can more readily use COVID-19 tests developed outside of the agency. HHS is allowing healthcare providers to bill Medicare for telemedicine sessions.

Failures of American capitalism are laid bare with Coronavirus pandemic

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

As it turns out, American capitalism doesn't hold up all that well under the stresses and strains of a virulent pandemic.

In the face of the coronavirus, that stingy "real time delivery" dictum taught in business school to guide how we deploy labor and distribute stuff can be a recipe for needlessly high body counts and wealth destruction on the scale of the Great Depression.

Currently, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is fashioning a coronavirus pandemic stimulus package that is fashioned after the Trump/ GOP $1.7 trillion tax cut — meaning, weighted to favor corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

