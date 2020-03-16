As Latin America takes steps to counter coronavirus, Brazil’s Bolsonaro snubs warnings
Guatemala logged its first fatality from coronavirus on Sunday as nations in South and Central America ramped up measures to contain the infection, with Panama banning entry of non-resident foreigners and Honduras closing its borders to passenger traffic for a week.The leaders of Argentinaand Perualso announced border closures on Sunday to curb coronavirus. Argentina will close its borders for 15 days to non-residents, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised press conference.Public and private school classes would also be suspended until March 31, Fernandez said. National parks would b…
Hong Kong political rivals woo voters with free face masks
Hong Kong's rival political camps have embraced a new tactic to woo potential voters as the city hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic: free face masks.
Masks have been in desperately short supply in Hong Kong since the start of the year when the epidemic reached the financial hub.
Politicians from both the resurgent pro-democracy camp and their embattled pro-Beijing rivals have seized on the shortage, beginning a charm offensive with voters even before official campaigning kicks off for the city's legislature elections in September.
Already riding high after last year's huge anti-government protests, three pro-democracy parties were the first to pull off something of a public relations coup -- securing 1.2 million masks form Honduras.
‘Apocalyptic’: Trump’s xenophobic travel ban causes chaos at US airports
International arrivals at US airports were thrown into chaos Saturday night as the Trump administration’s poorly arranged coronavirus screenings began for travelers returning from Europe.
Angry tweets pointed the blame at Trump officials for causing the massive lines pushing tens of thousands of people close together for hours - the exact opposite of the recommended social distancing for stopping the spread of coronavirus.
https://twitter.com/tracysefl/status/1238991062112354304
Paige Hardy, an American student who left behind her graduate studies in London because she feared a broader travel ban, said a series of confusing announcements in the air and upon landing in Dallas led to alarm on the plane late Saturday. She posted a video on Twitter of travelers being asked to raise their hands if they had been in mainland Europe. Because of the delay, she also missed her connecting flight.