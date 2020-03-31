Quantcast
Authorities searching for spring breakers who flew from Cabo on private plane with 28 COVID-19 victims

Published

2 hours ago

on

Texas authorities are on the lookout for a group of spring breakers who returned from Cabo San Lucas testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to Alyssa Goard at KXAN News, public health officials announced Tuesday that about a week and a half ago, about 70 students in their 20’s flew back to the United States on a chartered plane while others used commercial flights. There are 28 youth from the trip who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Austin Public Health and UT Health Austin and University Health Services have made contact with every spring breaker onboard the plane using flight manifest from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The 28 confirmed cases are self-isolating at this time. Others are under quarantine while being monitored and tested. The Department of State Health Services has been notified.

At the time of their return, Mexico was not on the travel ban list. In fact, Mexicans have tried to bar Americans from coming into their country given the large spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Austin-Travis County wants residents to know that a leisure vacation is not considered “essential.”

“For people that are young and healthy, the chief public health concern is the risk that they will spread the virus to others,” the statement read.

Read the full statement below:

