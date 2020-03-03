Quantcast
AWOL Marine who planned border killing spree was stockpiling arsenal of weapons: report

1 min ago

The city of San Diego filed a restraining order against a Camp Pendleton Marine who disappeared last fall and was discovered to have purchased many automatic weapons to kill people on the U.S. Mexico border.

NBC San Diego reported Tuesday that the new document filed had an attachment from Naval Criminal Investigative Service Investigators (NCSI) revealing that Lance Corporal Job Wallace had purchased a 50-round drum for an AR-15 and was making his way east across Arizona and Texas looking for more.

The investigators received a tip from Wallace’s brother that four of his weapons were missing from his home and that Wallace had talked about “getting rid of child traffickers” on the border.

The weapons missing were an automatic rifle, semi-automatic shotgun, M14 rifle, and a 9MM pistol.

“But according to the NCIS Investigation report which was attached to a recent gun violence restraining order filed by the city of San Diego, Wallace went shopping for more weapons.”

Law enforcement caught up with Wallace on Sept. 21, 2019, and returned him to Camp Pendleton to await court martial.

During former President Barack Obama’s administration, nearly 2,000 sex traffickers were arrested and 7,000 since 2010, ICE reported. Under Trump’s administration in 2017, there were about 578 convictions of sex traffickers and 1588 arrests in 2018, though the conviction rate hasn’t been publicly revealed. The U.S. Department of Justice pointed out in a 2017 bulletin for prosecutors on human trafficking that the majority of the time, smuggling on the border doesn’t involve sex trafficking.

Still, the president continues to say, “Much of it comes — in fact, most of it comes — some people would say almost all of it — from the southern border …”

There was a similar conspiracy theory from 2016 in which Trump supporters said there was a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor somehow run by Hillary Clinton. The pizza parlor doesn’t have a basement, nor is it owned by Clinton, but it didn’t stop a Trump support from showing up with a gun trying to “free” the children.

See the full report on NBC San Diego.

