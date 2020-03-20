Quantcast
‘Bless your stock dumping heart’: GOP’s Kelly Loeffler sold off stocks after COVID-19 briefing — and nobody’s buying her explanation

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sold off stock holdings after hearing a private briefing on the coronavirus outbreak that has since shredded the U.S. economy — and nobody’s buying her explanation.

The Georgia Republican was among four senators — including Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Sen. Jim Imhofe (R-OK) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) — who dumped stocks after hearing the private, all-senators briefing last month about COVID-19’s threat to public health and the economy.

Loeffler tweeted about the briefing at the time, saying she appreciated hearing from President Donald Trump’s top health officials, but privately sold off many of her holdings and picked up shares in a software company that has since made money off teleconferencing work in the period of social distancing.

The senator defended herself on Twitter after the transactions became public.

“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack,” Loeffler tweeted. “I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”

But other social media users weren’t convinced.

