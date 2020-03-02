Bloomberg viciously taunts Trump for bungled coronavirus response: ‘Your own aides are scared for our country’

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday viciously taunted President Donald Trump after a Washington Post story revealed that Trump administration officials have been scrambling trying to contain the coronavirus.

In response to yet another Trump tweet in which the president referred to the former NYC mayor as “Mini Mike,” Bloomberg linked to the Post’s report and mocked Trump for completely bungling his response to the virus.

“Very sad Washington Post story with your own aides trashing you and making fun of you behind your back,” Bloomberg wrote. “They know that you are not up to this — and they are scared for the country.”

Trump over the weekend raged at the Post’s report and called the newspaper the “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” for making him look bad.