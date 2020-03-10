Quantcast
Connect with us

Brutal Wall Street Journal op-ed blasts Trump for his ‘chaotic’ response to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

23 mins ago

on

In a startlingly frank attack on Donald Trump, a Wall Street Journal contributor blasted the president for thinking he could bluff his way through the coronavirus pandemic that is currently paralyzing the country.

As columnist Walter Russell Mead put it, “The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest challenge Donald Trump has ever faced,” before adding, “As he has done in other crises, the president is stalling for time as he processes the nature of the threat and tests rhetorical and policy responses to it. But unlike human political adversaries, the coronavirus isn’t something he can bluff, threaten or placate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting the extreme seriousness of the growing pandemic, Mead continued, “If the epidemic follows the course medical experts believe to be largely inevitable, both the disease and its economic consequences will be immune to Mr. Trump’s standard tactics. He can’t spin them away, divert public attention by creating another drama, or blame them on President Obama, before adding, “If he is especially unlucky, one of his rallies could be implicated in a major outbreak.”

Calling Trump’s approach to problems “improvisational and chaotic,” he pointed out that the president also has a propensity to treat every event as if it was an episode of a reality show.

“The president’s basic political method is theatrical. Many Americans have come to believe that what happens in Washington is mostly fake news, more like professional wrestling than a serious ideological and political struggle with major consequences for their lives,” he wrote. “He approaches politics as entertainment and has repeatedly foiled opponents by turning potentially disastrous developments—impeachment, for example—into thrilling new episodes of ‘The Trump Show.’ But a pandemic will affect voters more than scandals and pratfalls in the faraway capital. If a recession comes as well, will voters lose patience with Mr. Trump’s sizzle and spin?”

The columnist then suggested that the pandemic could do what Trump’s critics haven’t been able to do: bring him down.

“The coronavirus, if it continues on its present course, will soon become the most powerful adversary the Trump administration has yet faced,” Mead explained. “Mr. Trump’s other opponents, from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to the Iranian mullahs and Kim Jong Un, have nothing on a disease that can threaten the lives of Americans and bring the economy to a grinding halt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ coronavirus coverage ‘straight up will kill viewers’: Roger Ailes biographer

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Reporter Gabriel Sherman, who has written a bestselling biography of the late Fox News founder Roger Ailes, has found himself totally appalled by Fox's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sherman's criticism of the network was triggered by Fox Business host Trish Regan's claim that Democratic lawmakers' attacks on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic were part of a broad conspiracy to harm his reelection prospects.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Brutal Wall Street Journal op-ed blasts Trump for his ‘chaotic’ response to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

In a startlingly frank attack on Donald Trump, a Wall Street Journal contributor blasted the president for thinking he could bluff his way through the coronavirus pandemic that is currently paralyzing the country.

As columnist Walter Russell Mead put it, "The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest challenge Donald Trump has ever faced," before adding, "As he has done in other crises, the president is stalling for time as he processes the nature of the threat and tests rhetorical and policy responses to it. But unlike human political adversaries, the coronavirus isn’t something he can bluff, threaten or placate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign cancelling fundraisers — but refusing to admit it’s over coronavirus concerns

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

In recent days, multiple fundraiser events featuring surrogates of President Donald Trump have been delayed or canceled for supposed "scheduling conflicts."

However, looking at these events, a pattern emerges: there appears to have been a risk of coronavirus exposure.

For example, First Lady Melania Trump canceled a fundraiser that was set to take place in Beverly Hills, California next week. This occurred around the same time that Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency over coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image