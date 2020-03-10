Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Now or never’: Ex-Trump official warns president time is running out to stop virus ‘burning out of control’

Published

6 mins ago

on

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, is warning the president that time is running short to stop the coronavirus from becoming a major health crisis in the United States.

Writing in the Washington Post, Bossert argues that the time is “now or never” to stop coronavirus from “burning out of control” in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bossert starts by explaining to the president why the coronavirus is much more dangerous than the flu.

“This virus is such a threat because it is both highly infectious and lethal, and not enough people are being tested, despite significant recent effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” he writes. “By the time cases are confirmed, significant community transmission has likely already occurred.”

He then warns the president that time is a crucial factor in getting the virus under control — and he says that America does not have long to act.

“Time matters,” he writes. “Two weeks of delay can mean the difference between success and failure. Public health experts learned this in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed 50 million to 100 million people around the globe. If we fail to take action, we will watch our health-care system be overwhelmed.”

Read the whole editorial here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting

Published

1 min ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus -- and got blasted as a "coward."

The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a "conspiracy to hurt the president," as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.

"#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives," Rubio tweeted. "But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Now or never’: Ex-Trump official warns president time is running out to stop virus ‘burning out of control’

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, is warning the president that time is running short to stop the coronavirus from becoming a major health crisis in the United States.

Writing in the Washington Post, Bossert argues that the time is "now or never" to stop coronavirus from "burning out of control" in the United States.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Joe Biden up to 96% chance of winning nomination in FiveThirtyEight forecast

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now overwhelmingly expected to win a majority of pledged delegates before the Democratic National Convention, according to FiveThirtyEight's primary forecast.

FiveThirtyEight, founded by polling guru Nate Silver, had predicted for many weeks that the most likely outcome of the primaries would be that no candidate earns enough pledged delegates to clinch the nomination. But Biden surged in the forecast after his massive Super Tuesday delegate haul and is now predicted to have a 96% chance to win a majority of delegates.

Continue Reading
 
 