China and Russia are pushing bizarre conspiracy theories blaming US for coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

State-owned Russian and Chinese media sites are pushing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus originating with the U.S. military or various American billionaires.

The Zvezda website claimed earlier this month that COVID-19 “affects only members of the Mongol race,” and blamed the outbreak on George Soros or Bill Gates in an effort to turn worldwide sentiment against China, reported The Daily Beast.

Similar claims are floating up from the usual suspects in the conspiracy world, but Zvezda is under the ownership of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The website also casts suspicion on Gates, whose charitable foundation took part in a simulated response to a hypothetical outbreak of coronavirus — which had existed in various widely known forms before COVID-19 was detected in Wuhan in late December.

“When the exercises were conducted, the coronavirus did not exist. Either it must be Nostradamus, or the person who created it,” the website claimed. “Therefore, these exercises are no longer even indirectly, but directly confirm Gates’s involvement in this story.”

The article also speculated that U.S. pharmaceutical companies — and even the media — caused the outbreak to profit off annual treatments.

China has pushed similar claims blaming the U.S. for the outbreak, which has infuriated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A little-noticed petition on the White House website demanded an explanation for the outbreak citing a series of unconnected events to speculate the virus leaked from Fort Detrick, Maryland.

That petition gained Western media attention after Huanqiu, a state-run media outlet, wrote about its claims a day after it was posted on the White House website and then published a follow-up on its English-language site, which has then circulated on Facebook in the U.S.

The Fort Detrick claims were also amplified by a Chinese diplomat, as well as anti-vaccine accounts and fan pages for Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese leader Xi Jingping.

Similar claims, based on a now-deleted YouTube video posted by a notorious conspiracy theory account, were then promoted by a Pakistani government official, and a Filipino lawmaker played the video in a legislative hearing before it was removed.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

Wall Street may have to entirely shut down ‘for a time’ as coronavirus crisis worsens: financial expert

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico financial analyst Ben White predicted that soon, the economic crisis will grow so severe that the stock market will have to close for a prolonged period, beyond the recent "circuit breaker" trips that have paused trading for a few minutes.

I still believe at some point markets will have to close for a time. Beyond just the circuit breaker stops.

— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) March 18, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Poll finds only 38% of Fox News viewers are worried about virus

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Fox News viewers are less likely to be concerned about the novel coronavirus than consumers of other media, according to a new poll.

A survey of Americans by The Economist and YouGov found that Fox News fans are about half as likely to be concerned about COVID-19 as viewers of MSNBC or CNN.

Only 38% of Fox News viewers said they were worried about the virus, compared with 74% of MSNBC viewers and 71% of CNN viewers who say they are concerned.

Seventy-two percent of readers of national newspapers are also worried about the virus, the survey found.

Read the poll results below.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus turned Trump into a ‘germaholic’ – according to his former associates

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

For weeks, President Trump shook hands with officials, mingled with dignitaries, and gave press conferences in packed rooms. But when he finally seemed to grasp the reality of the coronavirus threat, he resisted shaking hands after a sober press conference that displayed his marked change in tone. But according to POLITICO's Michael Kruse, it's odd that Trump didn't heed the social distancing advice from experts earlier on, considering his famous distaste for shaking hands.

"He so stubbornly kept shaking hands, though, in the estimation of people who know him well, even as the spread of the virus started to spike, in an instinctual effort to avoid any implicit admission that he whiffed on preparedness or miscalculated the virus’ severity and to project as well his preferred patina of sanguine vigor and insusceptibility," Kruse writes. "Symbolism superseded safety."

Continue Reading
 
 
