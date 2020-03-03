Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN analyst ‘guarantees’ Trump will replace Pence — and predicts the exact date

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Paul Begala strongly believes President Donald Trump will dump Vice President Mike Pence — so strongly he’s even predicting the date.

The political analyst predicted Trump would drop Pence from the ticket on Thursday, July 16 — exactly four years after he was formally announced as the 2016 running mate, reported Huffington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the date the Democrat gives her or his acceptance address,” Begala said Monday. “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.”

“This is not a prediction,” Begala added, “it’s a certainty.”

Begala told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference that Trump set Pence up to fail by placing him in charge of the coronavirus response, and that would give him an excuse to replace the former Indiana governor on the 2020 ticket.

“He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” Begala said. “You watch — guaranteed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ Brit Hume hilariously mocked after he accidentally reveals interest in ‘sexy vixen vinyl’

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Fox News' Brit Hume on Tuesday made a big mistake when he shared a screenshot from his iPad without first closing all the other browser tabs he had opened.

In a tweet posted early in the morning, Hume posted a screenshot of an election betting odds website that showed former Vice President Joe Biden overtaking Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These 3 new court rulings are setting up a legal battle that could decide future of Trump presidency — and US democracy

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

We’ve had three or four seemingly contradictory court rulings this week that make it impossible to understand where the powers of the presidency and Congress legally are set – and an outright plea from the Washington D.C. Court of Appeals majority to settle it themselves and to please leave judges out of the question.

But what is easy to understand is that the courts occupy a very thin line between allowing a monarchial presidency or a democracy that believes in oversight.

The three court decisions – overturning the policy to leave asylum seekers in Mexico while they wait, upholding a policy that can require cities and states that receive law-enforcement grants to cooperate with immigration authorities, and that absolves top administration officials such as former White House counsel Don McGahn from having to answer Congressional subpoenas – each are substantial and controversial.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Washington’s newest thinktank is fomenting a revolution in US foreign affairs – and a retreat from interventionism

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

America’s newest foreign policy thinktank threatens to radically realign the politics of US national security. At a conference on Capitol Hill in late February, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft showcased what it calls its “transpartisan” left-right alliance of “realists”. Their goal is to drop democracy promotion, humanitarian intervention and stop the US from fighting “endless wars”.

Quincy, which launched in December 2019, has announced its intention to America’s political class that it will challenge the mentalities that have ruled US foreign policy since the 1991 Gulf war. Quincy favours what it calls “strategic restraint”, prioritising diplomacy, the US as a military backstop not as global enforcer of first resort.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image