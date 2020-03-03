CNN analyst ‘guarantees’ Trump will replace Pence — and predicts the exact date

CNN’s Paul Begala strongly believes President Donald Trump will dump Vice President Mike Pence — so strongly he’s even predicting the date.

The political analyst predicted Trump would drop Pence from the ticket on Thursday, July 16 — exactly four years after he was formally announced as the 2016 running mate, reported Huffington Post.

“That’s the date the Democrat gives her or his acceptance address,” Begala said Monday. “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.”

“This is not a prediction,” Begala added, “it’s a certainty.”

Begala told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference that Trump set Pence up to fail by placing him in charge of the coronavirus response, and that would give him an excuse to replace the former Indiana governor on the 2020 ticket.

“He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” Begala said. “You watch — guaranteed.”