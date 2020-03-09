CNN exposes Trump’s ‘head-slapping’ coronavirus response — and shows how it’s endangering America

CNN’s John Avlon on Monday delivered a brutal assessment of President Donald Trump’s increasingly frantic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his “Reality Check” segment, Avlon showed all the ways that Trump and administration officials have misinformed the public about the virus, potentially putting Americans’ lives in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, he took administration officials Larry Kudlow and Kellyanne Conway to task for continuing to falsely claim that the virus is being “contained,” even as new cases are being identified every day.

“They’re not leveling with the American people and they’re contradicting experts who point out we are past the point of containment,” Avlon said.

Next, Avlon pummeled Trump for saying that the government’s coronavirus test kits are as “perfect” as the infamous phone call he made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressured the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He’s comparing the accuracy of the coronavirus test kits to his call with the Ukrainian president that got him impeached, but there may be unintentional honesty here because the call was not perfect and neither were the tests,” Avlon said. “The evidence [shows] that the early testing has been botched, with the administration admitting just under 1,600 patients have been tested by the CDC so far.”

At the end, CNN host Alisyn Camerota summed up Trump’s response to the pandemic as “head slapping.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.