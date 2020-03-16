CNN reporter calls out Trump to his face: ‘Yesterday you said this was under tremendous control’

President Donald Trump said Monday that by “August, maybe July” the coronavirus or COVID-19 will “wash through.” But no one really has a grasp on the future of a country that is slowly shutting down public spaces. The statement along with claims from Trump on Sunday prompted questions from at least one CNN reporter.

Trump opened the Monday press conference saying that “very talented people” created a flier urging people to self-quarantine for 15 days to help stop the spread. He urged “schooling from home,” and told Americans not to go to bars and restaurants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I spoke to my son, he said, ‘How bad is this?’ I said, ‘It’s bad. It’s bad.'” Trump revealed.

Dr. Deborah L. Birx, who is heading the coronavirus response, claimed that the White House’s inability to respond in the first 40 days of the crisis was actually a good thing because it enabled them to sit back and watch the way others dealt with the crisis and what worked for them.

Monday is day 47 since the first coronavirus case was discovered in the United States. As the president began speaking, over 4,000 people were diagnosed with the virus, according to the John’s Hopkins map.

When it went to questions, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked if Trump wanted to “revisit” his statement that everything was under “tremendous control.”

Trump said that he meant his government was doing a great job, not that the virus is under control, but they’re handling things.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:

Part 1:

Part 2: