CNN’s Sanjay Gupta left slack-jawed after hearing Trump say people with coronavirus should ‘go to work’

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta on Thursday appeared to be legitimately shocked after hearing President Donald Trump tell Fox News’ Sean Hannity that people who have coronavirus should be fine to continue going to work.

After host John Berman played a clip of Trump telling Hannity that many coronavirus patients can get better on their own while still going into the office for work, Gupta’s eyes widened and his jaw dropped.

Gupta then explained why people who contract coronavirus should stay home and not go to their places of work where they could infect other people.

“Even without a coronavirus outbreak, people who are sick or showing any symptoms like that, shouldn’t be going to work,” he said. “That’s how something like this spreads.”

Gupta then emphasized that people who are sick should “always” stay home so as not to risk infecting their coworkers.

Watch the video below.