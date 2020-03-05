Quantcast
‘He’s trying to kill us’: Trump blasted for spreading coronavirus ‘misinformation’ in Fox News interview with Sean Hannity

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump spread misinformation about the coronavirus during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity — and faced furious outrage afterward.

The president insisted the World Health Organization’s estimated 3.4 percent death rate from COVI-19 was a “false number,” and said he had a “hunch” that it was actually below 1 percent, along with a number of other highly misleading claims about the outbreak and other topics.

Other social media users were shocked that he’d post portions of the interview, because so many of his claims were demonstrably false.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
