‘He’s trying to kill us’: Trump blasted for spreading coronavirus ‘misinformation’ in Fox News interview with Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump spread misinformation about the coronavirus during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity — and faced furious outrage afterward.

The president insisted the World Health Organization’s estimated 3.4 percent death rate from COVI-19 was a “false number,” and said he had a “hunch” that it was actually below 1 percent, along with a number of other highly misleading claims about the outbreak and other topics.

Other social media users were shocked that he’d post portions of the interview, because so many of his claims were demonstrably false.

Wow you listened to that and thought it should be posted?

Listen again. — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) March 5, 2020

Hannity interviewing @realDonaldTrump is just a monologue. — Paul Samuel (@PaulSam27131285) March 5, 2020

His ignorance is the contagion I worry about — AndHowDoesThatMakeYouFeel (@BlondeMFT) March 5, 2020

It’s difficult to wrap your head around the fact that the president called into a TV show & made a series of statements during a pandemic directly contradicting public health advice. The mind boggles at how reckless & dangerous that is. People who follow his bad advice could die. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 5, 2020

Donald Trump on the Fox @seanhannity show said he had a HUNCH that the death rate from coronavirus is not really 3+% & symptoms may be so mild that U might even go to work. WTF, U malignantly narcissistic anti-science f*cking moron, y\misinformation puts lives in jeopardy!!! — Ken Derow:TAKE5:Radically Disrupts Snack Cravings (@KenDerow) March 5, 2020

@CDCgov @CDCDirector Does anyone at CDC have the courage to tell Mr Trump that his misinformation about Coronavirus that he is putting out is dangerous and will harm those who listen to him? CDC has a responsibility to America. Live up to your responsibility — Michael F Ozaki MD (@brontyman) March 5, 2020

in the future i think we'll be safer if we make presidential candidates go thru various IQ testing, emotional IQ testing, personality type surveys and whatever else would be relevant in ensuring our president has the mental capacity to process even the simplest of concepts — (@meatballsandwi4) March 5, 2020

Viruses famously respect sovereign borders and do not cross into other territories without permission. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 5, 2020

This is worthy of Article 25 alone. JFC — Dennis Grogan (@GroganDennis) March 5, 2020

He has no idea how the world works. I knew about Spanish flu, SARS, MERS, bird flu, the "normal flu", etc. My caution with this began with one tweet. pic.twitter.com/dG5OJHTOsS — Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) March 5, 2020

"They called it the Spanish Flu. You know, you don't think our country was affected. Then you find out it was and it was very, very not good" — Patrick Petrelli (@PatrickPetrell1) March 5, 2020

Because this is what China looks like: pic.twitter.com/R5kCXl8lRB — looking for their humanity (@Fed_up___) March 5, 2020

Stupidity level: LETHAL — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 5, 2020

Trump would prefer the coronavirus death rate to be lower, so he says, based on a "hunch" and "a lot of conversations", that HE'D say the number is "way under 1%". Trump is casting doubt on WHO (World Health Organization) reports. Distrusting their numbers. Disinformation. — Kate Langer (@illunse) March 5, 2020

Listening to him. They go to work, they go to work and get better very rapidly. This is the leader of the free world. Great. "They go to work". pic.twitter.com/bb9cPY2MUn — Kyle Ruggles (@kyleruggles) March 5, 2020

Here is the President of the United States telling the country it's okay to go to work with Coronavirus. Trump is trying to kill us. pic.twitter.com/2GafbJTOxn — Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) March 5, 2020