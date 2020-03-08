Quantcast
‘Competence is in short supply’: Presidential historian explains why people are so scared about failed coronavirus response

Published

2 hours ago

on

Presidential historian Jon Mecham explained that government isn’t the fun, sexy thing that films make it out to be. Even President Donald Trump’s excitement over his top position doesn’t reflect the reality of the daily needs of the American government, particularly when facing a pandemic of coronavirus.

In an MSNBC conversation Sunday, Meacham said that the boring part of the government is in desperate need of some competence.

“What people want from government is security,” Meacham explained. “And whether that is terrorists, against foreign foes, or against disease. That’s the central claim. To utterly dork-out here, John Locke, this is the social contract. This is the reason we go from the state of nature to a state of government. We surrender certain rights and certain liberties that we would have if we were all by ourselves because we dwell in greater safety in the community. And if the government can’t provide that safety within that community, then it’s a fundamental breakdown.”

He conceded it might sound hyperbolic, but that this is not the same as Ukraine and Trump releasing the aid.

“This is whether you shake hands, this is whether you get on airplanes, this is whether you will make your quarterly numbers if you’re in business,” he said.

Watch below:

US coronavirus cases pass 500 as a defiant Donald Trump praises ‘perfectly coordinated’ response

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases soared past 500 Sunday, including two further deaths, as President Donald Trump defended his administration's "perfectly coordinated" response to the epidemic.

The surge came as medics headed to a cruise ship off the California coast to prepare passengers for landfall, and Senator Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine after shaking hands with an infected person.

Some 30 US states have been hit by the novel coronavirus, with Oregon the latest to declare an emergency, and 60 million people in California and New York under crisis measures.

A single show-of-hands from Trump-supporting Wisconsin voters explains why the GOP is in big trouble

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

An interview with Donald Trump Jr. with Axios reporter Jim VandeHei was held with a group of Republican Trump supporters in a Wisconsin bar and grill. At one point, VandeHei asked the crowd if they place their loyalty to President Donald Trump higher than their dedication to the Republican Party. Every person in the audience raised their hand.

During the impeachment trial, many pundits couldn't understand why Republicans were unwilling to stand up to the president. If Republican voters now support Trump over the GOP, it's clear there is no way to escape the Trump following and the far-right of the party.

Arizona Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar and staff in self-quarantine for coronavirus after CPAC contact

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced Sunday that he came in contact with the attendee at CPAC that has now been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It appears now Dr. Paul Gosar, congressman to Arizona, also came in contact with that person, as did his staff.

In a statement on Twitter, Gosar said that he and three senior staffers will be on lockdown and that his office will be closed. He also refused to refer to the illness as coronavirus or COVID-19, referring to it instead as the "Wuhan Virus."

