Conservative explains why ‘Biden is Trump’s worst nightmare’

Published

10 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, Max Boot recounts how the Democratic primaries seemed “designed to disprove every commonly held notion of how you win a presidential race,” and ultimately vaulted Joe Biden to be the likely Democratic nominee —  a candidate who had “just about everything going against him.”

“He is old, inarticulate, uninspiring and gaffe-prone,” Boot writes, referring to Biden. “He doesn’t have a radical agenda. He isn’t a new face; he has been involved in national politics longer than the median American has been alive. He had little money or organization (Sanders raised nearly three times more money in January). He finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, and since 1972 no candidate has won a major party’s nomination without finishing at least second in one of those states.”

Ultimately, according to Boot, Biden rose to the top because people like “Uncle Joe” — and that’s a fact that works in Biden’s favor, historically. “Both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had terrible favorability ratings, but a Rasmussen poll in June 2016 found more voters would rather have a beer with Trump than Clinton,” writes Boot. “Barack Obama was more likable than Mitt Romney and at least as likable as John McCain. George W. Bush was more likable than Al Gore. Bill Clinton was more likable than Bob Dole or George H.W. Bush, who in turn was more likable than Michael Dukakis. Ronald Reagan was more likable than Jimmy Carter or Walter Mondale. Carter was at least as likable as Gerald Ford.”

It’s this dynamic that made Trump more eager to face Bernie Sanders in the general election, according to Boot. “Biden is Trump’s worst nightmare: a Democrat who is far more likable than he is.”

Read his full op-ed over at the Washington Post.


‘Have some dignity!’ Jeff Sessions buried in mockery after he tries to deflect Trump’s snub of his campaign

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who often served as President Donald Trump's whipping boy during his tenure at the Department of Justice, tried putting on a brave face on Wednesday after Trump prominently snubbed his Senate campaign and endorsed his opponent.

Hours after Trump endorsed rival candidate Tommy Tuberville for the Alabama Senate race, Sessions sent out a tweet brushing off the president's opinion as irrelevant.

"I'm one of the architects of the Trump agenda -- I’ve always supported it and always will," Sessions wrote. "Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable. We are Alabama. Nobody tells us how to vote or what to do."

Trump White House ‘hampered’ coronavirus response by treating it as classified information: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's White House has reportedly "hampered" its own government's response to the coronavirus pandemic by treating minutes from meetings about the disease as classified information.

According to Reuters, "the White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information" at a time when agencies need it during a public health crisis.

