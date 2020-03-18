Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus outbreak begins to impact travel on America’s highways

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

David Cay Johnston
David Cay Johnston

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is starting to affect travel on America’s highways. Access to roadside rest stops and sudden elimination of cash tolls are among the issues we found by surveying major toll road authorities.

None of the toll roads have announced a move to require full service fueling by attendants, as New Jersey has long required. Adopting that policy would protect customers from picking up the virus from previous self-service customers. COVID-19 lingers on smooth surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

In New York and Pennsylvania some major highway fast food joints along highways were closed or open only for takeout on March 18, one of our reporters learned today. Bathrooms inside these buildings were not accessible.

New York Thruway rest stops are open, but with limited seating for those who don’t want to eat in their vehicles. All bathrooms and fuel stations are open, Thruway spokeswoman Jessica Mazurowski said.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority closed all rest stop fast food eateries. Because restrooms generally are inside those buildings the authority said it put portable toilets at 17 locations.

Cash or credit cards will not be accepted to pay tolls in Pennsylvania to reduce human contact that can spread the virus. Motorists without an electronic pass will have their license plate captured on video and be sent a bill.

In Massachusetts motorists can go into the roadside rest stops to use the bathrooms and pick up food, though no more than 25 people are allowed in at a time. The service stations have fuel (gasoline, diesel and electricity) and are open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toll takers on the commuter toll roads around Orlando are being sent home this afternoon in a move to slow the virus spread, spokesman Brian Hutchings said.

The Florida Turnpike said it couldn’t comment immediately. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority did not respond to a phone call and an email.

In a related move, the American Trucking Association urged the White House to make sure rest stops stay open to avoid accidents. Chris Spear, American Trucking Associations president and CEO, wrote Tuesday that states which shutter their motor vehicle offices need to provide a means for truck drivers to renew licenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dental student infected with coronavirus gave someone a root canal and his school told him to keep it a secret

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

A dental student at the University of Florida Dentistry School was diagnosed with coronavirus but was allowed to continue to treat patients under instructions from the school not to reveal his diagnosis, The Gainesville Sun reports.

In an email to the Sun, the student said he was "asked to hold off on a global communication by the college and UF" because it complicates how the university must respond as they are "still trying to get a handle on this moving target."

Speaking to Newsweek, a University of Florida health communications spokesperson Ken Garcia said that he couldn't offer more details since the university "is obligated to abide by HIPAA and FERPA laws pertaining to student and patient privacy," adding that "what individuals choose to share about their own situation is a personal matter and we respect that."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Moron’ Trump shredded for claiming coronavirus ‘snuck up on us’ — one day after insisting he always knew it was a pandemic

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump faced mockery after claiming the coronavirus caught his administration off guard -- after claiming he had always known it was a pandemic.

The president claimed Tuesday that he'd always been aware of the outbreak's threat to public health, and praised himself the following morning on Twitter for taking the coronavirus seriously.

But then he claimed the outbreak, which scientists have been watching with alarm since it originated three months ago in China, caught him by surprise.

"I call it the unseen the unseen enemy, there's a thousand different terms for it, but it snuck up on us," Trump said, "and it's in 128 countries, I think it's in something like that, very close to that. think of that. So it spreads violently it's a very contagious, very, very contagious virus for America to be on a wartime footing, in terms of fighting this virus."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus task force briefing devolves into Trump attack on ‘sleepy Joe Biden’

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump used his platform at a coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday to attack Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The president pivoted to the election after a reporter observed that his "credibility rating" had taken a hit over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump replied by pivoting to the 2020 election.

"I see that they're very high," the president said, insisting that "95% of the Republican Party" backs him.

"We just had a poll that was done by a very reputable group where I'm beating sleepy Joe Biden by a lot in the state of Florida," he continued. "And in other states. So, I don't really know who you're talking about."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image