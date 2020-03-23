Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus outbreak can be stopped — but it would require total shutdown for 14 days: scientists

Published

2 hours ago

on

The coronavirus outbreak can be ended — relatively quickly — but only through extreme social distancing, according to scientists.

The contagion can be contained by identifying and stopping individual outbreaks, but that requires widespread testing and rigorous tracing of contacts by infected people, reported the New York Times.

“If it were possible to wave a magic wand and make all Americans freeze in place for 14 days while sitting six feet apart, epidemiologists say, the whole epidemic would sputter to a halt,” wrote Donald McNeil Jr. for the Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus would die out on contaminated surfaces, and it would become evident who was infected because almost everyone shows symptoms within two weeks, and asymptomatic cases could be detected through universal testing.

However, almost the exact opposite has happened so far.

Testing remains scarce, and President Donald Trump is reportedly considering calling for an end to extreme social distancing soon in an effort to reboot the economy.

Those same mistakes doomed Italy’s response to the virus, and that country still hasn’t gotten a handle on its fatalities.

China, on the other hand, shut down Wuhan to contain the epidemic, and other regions stepped in to help by sending 40,000 medical workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what must happen to help overwhelmed cities like New York and Seattle, but that will require social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading into other areas.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House officials worry they ‘went too far in allowing health experts to set policy’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

White House officials are reportedly hoping to restart the economy at the end of a 15-day period without large gatherings that was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

NBC's Geoff Bennett reported that White House officials "are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day 'Stop the Spread' CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy."

Officials worried that they "went too far in allowing public health experts to set policy," Bennett said.

They are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day “Stop the Spread” CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy. Pence signaled as much yesterday, saying the CDC will issue new guidance today allowing some essential personnel to return to work sooner.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

26-year-old yoga teacher reveals harrowing experience with coronavirus

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

A 26-year-old yoga instructor learned the hard way that even younger, fitter people can suffer greatly from coronavirus.

Fiona Lowenstein developed symptoms -- a fever and headache -- a few hours after deciding March 13 to socially distance herself to help halt COVID-19's spread, and she described her harrowing experience in a New York Times column.

"I tried not to assume the worst, but just in case, my partner and I decided to sleep in separate bedrooms," she writes. "By the next morning, I had a cough. On [March 15], I started to feel better and my fever was gone. I felt thankful that even if this was coronavirus, I’d most likely be able to ride it out at home, as I’d heard people like myself had little to worry about. I began planning the work I’d catch up on the next day, and the much-needed shower I’d take."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Failure of the worst kind’: Republican blasts Trump for forcing states to compete with each other to obtain protective gear

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Republican Senate Majority Leader of Arkansas lashed out Donald Trump's administration for leaving states in dire need of medical supplies hanging as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country.

Senator Jim Hendren -- who is related to former U.S. Sen Tim Hutchinson (R) and current Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) -- complained about the lack of access to federal stockpiles of the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) which is forcing his state into a bidding war with other states.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image