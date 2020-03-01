Coronavirus outbreak investigated at Washington nursing home: report

The Daily Beast is reporting that health officials in Washington state are investigating a possible coronavirus outbreak at a local nursing home.

The report notes that the longterm health facility is located in Kirkland, with the Beast reporting, “A resident in their 70s and a healthcare worker in their 40s had tested positive and the resident was in a serious condition, local health officials said. The facility, Life Care, has 108 residents and 180 staff members, of which dozens have experienced symptoms and will be tested, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County public health.”

The report follows news that the first victim of COVID-19 — a man in his 50’s with prior health issues — passed away on Saturday morning.

