CPAC attendee denied coronavirus test — and told their symptoms are ‘irrelevant’: report

A person described as a “high-profile” attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference says that they were denied a test for coronavirus even after they said they were potentially exposed to the disease during this year’s CPAC.

The attendee tells reporter Raheem Kassam that they were told by the Virginia Department of Health that they were not eligible to receive the test unless they could give the full name of the person who was diagnosed at the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Went to doc today, VA,” the attendee writes in a text message to Kassam. “Referred to health dept if I want a test for COVID-19. Doc told me health dept won’t give tests without full name of the person diagnosed that you came into contact with. Symptoms irrelevant.”

The denial of a corornavirus test for a CPAC attendee comes just days after President Donald Trump insisted that coronavirus tests were available for anyone who wants one.

“But as of right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test, that’s the important thing,” the president said on Friday. “And the tests are all perfect.”

This was just text to me from a high profile CPAC attendee: "Went to doc today, VA. Referred to health dept if I want a test for COVID-19. Doc told me health dept won’t give tests without full name of the person diagnosed that you came into contact with. Symptoms irrelevant." — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020