CPAC conference attended by Trump and Pence announces an attendee tested positive for coronavirus

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, the American Conservative Union announced on Saturday.

The conference was attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence along with Republican lawmakers.

The news comes one day after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced that two attendees at their recent conference have tested positive for coronavirus. Trump and Pence also both attended the AIPAC conference.

Both organizations decided not to cancel their conferences despite the epidemic.

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3 — ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020

The conference was attended by many Republican politicians and Trump supporters.

COMING UP: Making a major political announcement at CPAC at 2:35pm ET. WATCH LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/9gtp7E39NB pic.twitter.com/247QPi5Q9j — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 27, 2020

Thank you, @CPAC! It has been a historic three years under President @realDonaldTrump! America is stronger than ever before and we’re just getting started! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fjxuWgjEtr — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 27, 2020

Walked past white supremacist congressman Steve King talking to anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist Laura Lo*mer at CPAC. Didn’t hear what they were talking about, but they exchanged numbers and at the end King said “text me.” pic.twitter.com/pV7F4b7Me5 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 27, 2020

Great seeing @carterwpage at @CPAC. Carter is a hero and a patriot. pic.twitter.com/5fo2NMoT4Z — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 27, 2020

“The best is yet to come,” says @realDonaldTrump at #CPAC2020. Thank you Mr.President for joining your friends once again at the most important gathering of conservatives on the planet. #AmericaVsSocialism pic.twitter.com/D3n5NYtsrA — CPAC 2020 (Text CPAC to 56479) (@CPAC) March 1, 2020

rep. steve king gives a surprise introduction to a panel on free speech at CPAC, saying that he feels like he’s among “friends” here. CPAC earlier told journalists that, when pressed on king’s presence at the conference, “anyone can buy a ticket.” pic.twitter.com/5DIeJrp1d6 — hannah gais (@hannahgais) February 27, 2020

Another QAnon sighting at CPAC. This guy says “quite a few people” at the conference believe in the conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/tvSXzHjgAs — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 28, 2020

Great to spend time with some of our party’s Rising Stars at @CPAC today. They are fired up to help us win big in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SNEMdaaaEz — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 27, 2020

Lots of diversity on display on CPAC pic.twitter.com/rVwoWhuDkS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

I’m still uploading pics from CPac…it wouldn’t be a MAGA party without Lady MAGA! 🙌🏻🇺🇸🙌🏻@LadyMagaUSA @CPAC pic.twitter.com/qIRFDB21Dv — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 6, 2020

I’ve been attending #CPAC since 2001, and this year at #CPAC2020 I’ve seen the strongest attendance among African-Americans to date. See more of our coverage @JTNReports here https://t.co/HOkrCng1CD pic.twitter.com/5EAQ4WRdcR — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) February 29, 2020

At CPAC, Glenn Beck says the Bernie Sanders "revolution" will lead to "another Holocaust" https://t.co/AXWY3WauEq pic.twitter.com/MoV0BtYUvj — Media Matters (@mmfa) February 29, 2020

James O’Keefe displays “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” Memes during his speech at #CPAC 😂🤣😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/JAPJ0IZF69 — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) February 29, 2020