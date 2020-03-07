CPAC conference attended by Trump and Pence announces an attendee tested positive for coronavirus

Quantcast
An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, the American Conservative Union announced on Saturday.

The conference was attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence along with Republican lawmakers.

The news comes one day after the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced that two attendees at their recent conference have tested positive for coronavirus. Trump and Pence also both attended the AIPAC conference.

