Quantcast
Connect with us

Democratic senator blows up Trump’s latest proposal because it will create even more coronavirus patients

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) blasted President Donald Trump for not fully understanding the difficulties families are facing when they have to deal with the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the payroll tax deduction was the way to help people.

“If you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently, let them have the full money that they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUT until the end of the year, December 31. Then you are doing something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference!” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Gillibrand explained that it does nothing to help people who can’t go to work today.

“So, again, President Trump is disconnected from the American people and their realities,” she said. “Again, the example you gave, a single mom, primary and sole wage earner gets a notice that the child has to stay home. Her getting a payroll tax deduction isn’t going to help her if she losing her job. That’s the point. You need national paid leave in that example.”

Republicans blocked the bill Democrats put forth. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called it part of a “wish list” and dismissed the idea entirly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gillibrand went on to explain that if a person is ill having less money taken out of their paycheck won’t matter because they’re not working. It can also put others are risk.

“If a worker is sick, getting more money out of their paycheck isn’t going to help them if they’re spreading coronavirus to the people they’re working with at work when they’re sick,” she continued. “They need to stay home. So, the solutions that we’ve offered are the most commonsense important, most economically solvent and effective of any other solution that the president has put forward. We can talk about getting more money out of our paychecks down the line. That’s not the problem right now. We need people to be able to stay home if they’re sick and stay home if a child or loved one has to stay home and they need to care for that loved one.”

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox News implements coronavirus safety measures behind the scenes while its hosts downplay the crisis on TV

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

While certain hosts over at Fox News have been accused of downplaying the threat of the growing coronavirus outbreak, the network is implementing increased safety and security measures behind the scenes, even telling staff members to work from home if possible. One action taken affected the popular show Fox & Friends, which won't be taped in front of a live studio audience "for the foreseeable future."

As Meg James pointed out in the Los Angeles Times this Thursday, the internal action at the network to combat the virus stands in stark contrast to some of its most popular on-air personalities. One theme that has emerged on the network is the idea that the heightened news coverage of the outbreak is designed to undermine Donald Trump's presidency. Earlier this week, Fox Business anchor Trish Regan suggested that liberals were creating panic as part of an “impeachment scam” targeting the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump convinced UFC CEO to continue public events despite coronavirus warnings: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

The coronavirus is shutting down sporting events, Broadway shows, concerts, Disney, travel and more, but the UFC said they trust President Donald Trump over safety.

CEO Dana White told ESPN he made the decision to soldier on after speaking to the president, TMZ observed.

"I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States today about this and they're taking this very serious and they're saying 'be cautious and be careful but live your life and stop panicking,'" he said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We don’t have a leader — we have Trump’: Columnist writes brutal epitaph for coronavirus response

Published

54 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

New York Times columnist Jennifer Senior has written a brutal epitaph for President Donald Trump's widely panned response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her latest column, Senior pointed to the president's "horrifying" Oval Office address this week as a symbol of his failed leadership in a time of crisis. In particular, she condemned the president for putting too little emphasis on social distancing measures that for the moment are the best way to stem the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image