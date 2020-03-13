Democratic senator blows up Trump’s latest proposal because it will create even more coronavirus patients

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) blasted President Donald Trump for not fully understanding the difficulties families are facing when they have to deal with the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the payroll tax deduction was the way to help people.

“If you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently, let them have the full money that they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUT until the end of the year, December 31. Then you are doing something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference!” Trump tweeted.

However, Gillibrand explained that it does nothing to help people who can’t go to work today.

“So, again, President Trump is disconnected from the American people and their realities,” she said. “Again, the example you gave, a single mom, primary and sole wage earner gets a notice that the child has to stay home. Her getting a payroll tax deduction isn’t going to help her if she losing her job. That’s the point. You need national paid leave in that example.”

Republicans blocked the bill Democrats put forth. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called it part of a “wish list” and dismissed the idea entirly.

Gillibrand went on to explain that if a person is ill having less money taken out of their paycheck won’t matter because they’re not working. It can also put others are risk.

“If a worker is sick, getting more money out of their paycheck isn’t going to help them if they’re spreading coronavirus to the people they’re working with at work when they’re sick,” she continued. “They need to stay home. So, the solutions that we’ve offered are the most commonsense important, most economically solvent and effective of any other solution that the president has put forward. We can talk about getting more money out of our paychecks down the line. That’s not the problem right now. We need people to be able to stay home if they’re sick and stay home if a child or loved one has to stay home and they need to care for that loved one.”

Watch the video below: