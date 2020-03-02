Quantcast
Does religion influence your choice of pet?

Published

1 min ago

on

MINNEAPOLIS — The Rev. Allen Kuss is a devout Catholic and the proud owner of a pug dog named Kiku-San.Kat Swenson is a lapsed Lutheran and loves her cat Tricky.Their choice of animal companions may reflect something bigger than their pets’ sweet faces. Turns out that dogs are more likely to be at home with the very faithful, while cats have an edge with folks who don’t show up for Sunday services.The super religious, people who attend worship services several times a week, are the most likely to forgo any furry friends.That, at least, was the conclusion of an unusual study examining religion …

In an exchange about Coronavirus, Trump’s DHS chief gets flu mortality rate wrong

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

During a Senate appropriations Feb. 25 subcommittee hearing, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, said the U.S. flu mortality rate was about the same as the current estimated global mortality rate of the coronavirus outbreak.He made this statement during an exchange with Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) regarding what the acting secretary knew about the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. This C-SPAN videoshows the full discussion between the two.Kennedy first asked what the worldwide mortality rate for coronavirus is, to which Wolf responded that it was “und... (more…)

Conservatives warn ‘Americans should fear’ re-electing Trump: ‘The consequences will be dark’

Published

47 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Watching a Donald Trump rally on YouTube or C-Span, one can easily forget that some people on the right still hold his presidency in very low regard. But there are plenty of Never Trump conservatives out there, even if they are shunned by much of the right-wing media. And three of them — Rick Wilson, Reed Galen and John Weaver — lament the state of the Trumpian GOP in a scathing joint op-ed for The Atlantic.

"The Republican Party, which some of us still hope to reform and which others have left, no longer deals in principle, morality or the pursuit of the common welfare," the Never Trumpers lament. "It is no longer a party driven by a commitment to the rule of law, the preservation of individual liberty or adherence to the Constitution."

