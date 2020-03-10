Donald Trump claims coronavirus will just ‘go away’ if Americans ‘stay calm’

President Donald Trump was on Capitol Hill begging lawmakers for a stimulus package to save the stock market from continuing its decline. Yet, at the same time, he said that everything was fine and would go away soon.

“Just stay calm – it will go away,” said Trump. “It’s really working out.”

Trump has pitched the idea of a payroll tax, but there’s no chance of it happening without Democrats involved and he hasn’t met with them as of yet.

A payroll tax holiday may help people who are shopping, but at a time companies, schools, and other areas are closing down, people are being forced out of work.

“We’ve also had some very good updates on the virus, that it’s working out very smoothly,” Trump told the press. “Tremendous people. It’s a tremendous task force. They have done a great job. Not a good job. A great job. As you know, it’s about 600 cases. It’s about 26 deaths within our country. And had we not acted quickly, that number would have been substantially more.”

Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Bossert is warning that hospitals are about to “get creamed.”

In fact, John’s Hopkins shows the U.S. is closing in on 800 cases of coronavirus.

