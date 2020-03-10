Quantcast
Donald Trump claims coronavirus will just ‘go away’ if Americans ‘stay calm’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was on Capitol Hill begging lawmakers for a stimulus package to save the stock market from continuing its decline. Yet, at the same time, he said that everything was fine and would go away soon.

“Just stay calm – it will go away,” said Trump. “It’s really working out.”

Trump has pitched the idea of a payroll tax, but there’s no chance of it happening without Democrats involved and he hasn’t met with them as of yet.

A payroll tax holiday may help people who are shopping, but at a time companies, schools, and other areas are closing down, people are being forced out of work.

“We’ve also had some very good updates on the virus, that it’s working out very smoothly,” Trump told the press. “Tremendous people. It’s a tremendous task force. They have done a great job. Not a good job. A great job. As you know, it’s about 600 cases. It’s about 26 deaths within our country. And had we not acted quickly, that number would have been substantially more.”

Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Bossert is warning that hospitals are about to “get creamed.”

In fact, John’s Hopkins shows the U.S. is closing in on 800 cases of coronavirus.

See Trump below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gleefully ignorant Trump fiddles as health officials scramble to contain deadly coronavirus outbreak

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Worried about the coronavirus? Then you’ll be frightened to learn about Donald Trump’s cheapskate budget proposals for fighting disease.

His 2021 budget year plan calls for cutting 7.2% cut from the National Institutes of Health budget. That’s almost $3 billion.

The good news is that the proposed spending cut would be less severe than Trump’s first budget plan. Trump recommends a 23.5% cut three years ago. That would have reduced NIH spending by $7.7 billion to $25.1 billion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Mormon university asst. dean comes out as a lesbian — and bashes Brigham Young honor code as ‘dumpster fire’

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Brigham Young University sparked controversy last week when they refused to remove "homosexual behavior" from the Honor Code of things people can be expelled for doing. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new online handbook where it removed the section of the honor code on "homosexual behavior," reported ABC4.

It gave many LGBTQ students hope that the school would finally become friendly to them, but the dean of the school was quick to remind them they were still not welcome.

"One’s stated same-gender attraction is not an Honor Code issue," the statement from the university said. "However, the Honor Code requires all members of the university community to manifest a strict commitment to the law of chastity. Homosexual behavior is inappropriate and violates the Honor Code. Homosexual behavior includes not only sexual relations between members of the same sex, but all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

UK officials in ‘genuine disbelief’ watching Trump spout constant coronavirus ‘disinformation’: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Government officials in the United Kingdom are in a state of "genuine disbelief" watching President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.K. sources tell BuzzFeed News that health officials in their country have been appalled watching the president spout constant misinformation about the virus, such as when he compared it to the flu earlier this week.

One official tells BuzzFeed that they're just grateful the government's misinformation monitor doesn't have to constantly correct Trump's statements about the virus.

Continue Reading
 
 
