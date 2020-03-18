Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Dr. Doom’ economist predicts second Great Depression without massive government stimulus

Published

1 min ago

on

Economist Nouriel Roubini, who earned the nickname “Dr. Doom” for his accurate predictions about the 2008 global financial crisis, believes that the United States will enter into a second Great Depression unless the government acts now to inject money into the economy.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Roubini said that the government should send out $1,000 checks immediately to every American to help them pay for their material needs during a time when mass layoffs are looming.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t matter if you’re young, old, employed, unemployed, student, formerly employed, partially employed, hourly worker, contractor, gig, or small business,” the New York University economist explained to Yahoo News. “Everybody needs at $1,000 or otherwise we’ll end up in the Great Depression at this point.”

Roubini said that the very best we can hope for at this point is a “very severe, but short, recession” in the wake of the pandemic, which has shut down nonessential businesses in major cities across the United States. He said that the best the U.S. could hope for was containing the virus and then having the start of a recovery at the end of the year.

“But if we have the monetary easing we have right now, if we control the pandemics by doing systematic quarantines, maybe by June-July the pandemic is stopped, and maybe by the fourth quarter of this year we are going to have an economic recovery,” he said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘It’s a stupid answer!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe unloads on Trump’s ‘clueless’ surgeon general

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump's surgeon general for saying the best way to deal with a possible ventilator shortage was to avoid getting the coronavirus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared Wednesday morning on NBC's "Today," where host Savannah Guthrie asked whether the U.S. had enough ventilators to meet potentially catastrophic demand.

"The best way to not run out of ventilators or [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand," Adams said, before admitting that supply might not meet demand.

The "Morning Joe" host unloaded on the surgeon general's response.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Small government Republicans scramble to adopt leftist ideas as America grapples with the coronavirus crisis

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

They say there are no atheists in foxholes. It might be more true to say that in a crisis, everybody becomes a leftist.

Multiple states reported more unemployment applications on Monday than were submitted the entire month of February, as employers across the country began initial rounds of mass layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread shutdowns of businesses, schools and public facilities of all kinds. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is reportedly already warning of unemployment numbers approaching Great Depression levels in the near future.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Asymmetric people are spreading this virus’: GOP’s Martha McSally bungles blame for COVID-19 on Fox News

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) began pointing fingers for the spread of the coronavirus, but she botched her blame.

The Arizona Republican appeared on "Fox & Friends," where she begged Americans to take part in social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, which can be spread by people who are infected but don't show any symptoms.

"I am begging them, their grandparents saved the world from tyranny, the greatest generation is at risk right now," McSally said. "It is my generation's responsibility and the younger generation's responsibility to listen, to stay home, to stay away from other people."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image